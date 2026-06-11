Round Rock Holds El Paso To One Hit Through Final Five Innings

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Chihuahuas opened the scoring in the second. After back-to-back singles from SS Mason McCoy and 3B Clay Dungan, C Blake Hunt drove in McCoy, driving in the game's first run.

CF Jarred Kelenic knotted the game at one in the third with his first homer as a member of the Express.

El Paso regained the lead in the fourth after an RBI single by CF Carlos Rodriguez, making it a 2-1 game.

The Express evened the score in the fifth after SS Cam Cauley walked and LF Alejandro Osuna singled to put runners at first and second. 2B Cody Freeman knocked in Cauley with an RBI single to tie the score at two.

In the seventh, Round Rock plated two runs to take their first lead of the game. 3B Josh Smith singled and came around to score on a double by Osuna. Freeman followed with his second RBI of the game, driving in Osuna from second and giving the E-Train a 4-2 edge.

The Express bullpen trio of RHP Gavin Collyer, RHP Mason Thompson and RHP Emiliano Teodo combined to shut down the El Paso lineup through the final four frames and secure a 4-2 win on Wednesday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have evened the series at one with their win on Wednesday... 11-21 at Dell Diamond this season... 16-4 when leading after the seventh inning... 9-6 in two-run games... have won 3 of their last 5... 6 of their last 10... move to 9 G under .500.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (ND, 5.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO 87 pitches, 54 strikes) bounced back in his third start as a member of the Express... completed five innings after pitching a combined 8 innings pitched through his first two starts...allowed five runs in each of his first 2 starts... had over a 50% strike rate with all three of his pitches tonight (68% on 4-seam fastballs, 57% on sliders, 63% on sinkers) ... despite using his 4-seam fastball 39% (34 pitches) of the time, generated a 60% whiff rate (12/20)... 4-seam topped off at 96.6 mph.

INF CAM CAULEY: (2-for-4, BB, SO) stole his 22nd bag this season in the third inning... third stolen base in June... ranks second in the PCL... 20 of his 22 stolen bases have come in the first six innings of a game.

INF CODY FREEMAN: (2-for-4, 2 RBI) drove in two of Round Rock's four runs on Wednesday night... RBI single in the 5th and 7th innings... third multi-RBI game of the season with the Express in just his 9th G... 19 multi-RBI games in 2025 with the E-Train... since joining the Express on 5/26, he is slashing .306 (11-for-36) with 2 HR, 10 RBI, and 6 BB with a .405 OBP and .500 SLG.

NOTES: OF Alejandro Osuna is now tied for Round Rock's longest on-base streak this season, tying INF Jonah Bride's 19-game streak (5/8-31)... OF Jarred Kelenic launched his first homer in just his 6 G with the E-Train... did not hit a home run with CLT until his 12 G at the start of the year.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, June 11 vs El Paso FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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