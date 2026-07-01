Round Rock Steals Series Opener from Albuquerque, 9-8

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

After trading scoreless frames in the first, the Isotopes jumped ahead with three runs in the second. Back-to-back singles by 1B Charlie Condon and 3B Vimael Machin set up LF Jordan Beck to launch a three-run home run, giving Albuquerque a 3-0 edge.

The Express answered back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. CF Orlando Martinez drew a walk and C Austin Wynns followed by belting a two-run homer to make it a one-run game.

With two outs in the third, Condon hit a solo home run, growing the Isotopes' lead to two.

In the fifth, the visitors extended their advantage when DH Zac Veen lifted a home run just above the left field fence to raise their tally to five. Albuquerque added another run after Condon doubled and came around to score on an RBI single by Machin to make it a 6-2 game.

The Express responded in the bottom of the frame to make it a one-run deficit. After 3B Diego Castillo singled and 1B Jonah Bride was hit by a pitch, 2B John Taylor lined an RBI single to left that scored Castillo and advanced Bride to third. Martinez then grounded out to first, bringing Bride home, before a wild pitch by RHP Valente Bellozo allowed Taylor to score and cap the three-run frame.

In the eighth, the E-Train loaded the bases with a fielder's choice and back-to-back singles. 2B John Taylor cleared the bases with a grand slam, giving the Express their first lead of the game.

Although the Isotopes mounted a late push in the ninth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from RF Sterlin Thompson that trimmed the deficit to one, the Express held on to secure a 9-8 victory in Tuesday night's series opener.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The E-Train have now won their last three series openers... finished June with a 13-12 record... first winning month of the campaign... are 5-2 in the second half... 4-38 when trailing after the 7th inning... move to 11-18 in one-run games.

RHP SPENCER ADAMS: (ND, 5.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, BB, SO, 3 HR, 81 pitches, 54 strikes) recorded his 2nd start with the Express and 20th of his career at the Triple-A level... 1st at Dell Diamond... retired the side in order in the 1st inning... 2nd consecutive outing allowing three home runs...marks the 30th time an Express pitcher has tossed 5.0+ innings...are 16-14 in those games.

C AUSTIN WYNNS: (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB) hit his first homer as a member of the E-Train... 2 of his 3 HR this season have come at Dell Diamond... the other occurred in his last appearance with SL on 5/30... hardest hit home run by a Round Rock catcher at Dell Diamond this season...since joining the Express on 6/24, has hit safely in all 4 games...slashing .462/.500/.769 in that span.

OF ORLANDO MARTINEZ: (1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB) appeared in his 1st Triple-A game of the season, batting 6th and playing center field... drew a walk in his first plate appearance... drove in a run with his groundout in the 5th... last appeared in a Triple-A game on 9/19/24 with SL... started the 2026 campaign with Double-A Frisco... slashed .298(64-for-215)/.370/.442/.812 with 3 HR, 36 RBI, 23 BB and 9 SB in 60 G with the RoughRiders.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (2-for-4, HR, 5 RBI, 2 R, BB, SO) belted his 1st career grand slam in the 8th inning, sending the Express ahead 9-6...recorded a career-high 5 RBI, ending a 6-game streak without driving in a run.

SUMMER SLAMMING: The E-Train have homered in a season-best 11 consecutive games (6/18-current)...is the longest active streak among PCL clubs...previous high was 4 games (6/10-13)...are 6-5 in that span, slashing .289/.365/.520/.885...finished June, 2nd in the PCL in home runs (34) after entering the month last in the league in homers for the season (42).

NOTES: With a home run in the 2nd inning, the Express have now allowed the most home runs in the PCL through the first 3 innings (43)...23 of the round-trippers have been allowed away from Dell Diamond... have allowed the 2nd most homers in innings 4-6 with 39... given up the 3rd least home runs (19) through the 7th inning or later...both clubs combined for 6 homers, the most in any game at Dell Diamond this season.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, July 1 vs Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

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