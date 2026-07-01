Bullpen Spins Three No-Hit Frames in Tuesday Night Loss

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - The Sugar Land bullpen combined for 3.0 hitless innings in relief on Tuesday night, but the Space Cowboys (5-2, 37-44) were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-2 loss to the Oklahoma City Comets (4-3, 45-36) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Comets jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first with a solo home run before adding another run in the second after a leadoff double came around to score on an RBI single from Jack Suwinski, giving the Comets an early 2-0 advantage.

The Comets broke the game open in the fifth, plating four runs to extend their lead to 6-0 before Sugar Land answered in the top of the sixth. Shay Whitcomb led off the inning with a solo home run, putting the Space Cowboys on the board and trimming the deficit to 6-1.

The Sugar Land bullpen settled in after the fifth and kept Oklahoma City off the scoreboard for the remainder of the game. RHP Michael Knorr tossed a perfect sixth inning with one strikeout before RHP Trey McLoughlin followed with a scoreless seventh, striking out two. LHP Tom Cosgrove worked around a baserunner in the eighth to complete 3.0 hitless innings of relief for the Space Cowboys.

Sugar Land added another run in the top of the eighth when Cavan Biggio launched a leadoff home run to right-center field, cutting the deficit to 6-2. However, the Space Cowboys were unable to complete the comeback as Oklahoma City secured the series opener on Tuesday night.

NOTABLE:

Shay Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a home run on Tuesday night, marking his fifth career long ball against the Comets, with his last coming on September 3, 2025. The blast left the bat at 103.5 mph, the third-hardest hit ball of the game.

Zach Dezenzo went 2-for-3 with a walk on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 23 games. He has now reached base safely in every appearance he's made for the Space Cowboys.

LaMonte Wade Jr. went 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game with Sugar Land on major league rehab assignment.

Cavan Biggio went 1-for-4 on Tuesday night, launching the first home run of his career against Oklahoma City.

LHP Tom Cosgrove tossed a scoreless inning on Friday night and has allowed a run in just two of his last nine appearances.

Sugar Land will look to bounce back on Wednesday and even their series against Oklahoma City as they continue their six-game set at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land is expected to send RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound, while Oklahoma City is slated to counter with LHP Jake Eder. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

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