Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/30 vs. Reno

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/30 vs. Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (5-5, 3.66) vs. Reno LHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 2.84)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Alex Hoppe (#18) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Cole Wilcox - recalled by Seattle

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Welcome the Reno Aces to Cheney Stadium for the first time this season, opening the second leg of the two-week homestand...Tacoma fell in the series finale to Round Rock, 6-1, dropping the series four games to two...the Express took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, but Tacoma got one of the runs back in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly from Carson Taylor...the Express added on three more in the fifth inning and tacked on one more run in the ninth to win 6-1...Nick Garcia threw 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, while Robinson Oritz delivered 2.0 shutout frames of relief in the loss.

LAWRENCE THE LEADER: RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 17th start of the season tonight and the 88th of his Rainiers career, tied for the second-most in franchise history (also: Gerry Thomas, 1962-64 and Eddie Bane, 1974-77)...Lawrence leads the minor leagues with 91.0 innings, nine quality starts and tied for the lead with 16 games started, while leading the PCL with a 3.66 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, ranking sixth a .278 opponent batting average and 10th with 57 strikeouts...Lawrence has limited the free passes so far this season, leading all qualified Triple-A pitchers with a 3.5% walk rate (per FanGraphs), with the next-closest being Josh Stephan's 7.3% with Round Rock.

MONTH TO MONTH: As June comes to a close, here is how the Rainiers have played by month:

Month AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

Mar/Apr .249 124 54 2 27 124 235 26 .338 .393 .731

May .262 143 53 2 32 124 239 21 .360 .425 .785

June .273 146 50 4 38 85 176 38 .350 .482 .832

Month W L ERA IP ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

Mar/ Apr 15 15 3.68 259.0 106 18 1.30 4.07 8.44 .229

May 8 19 4.93 239.0 131 31 1.51 3.80 7.83 .277

June 12 12 4.53 210.2 106 25 1.38 3.29 8.59 .264

RAINIERS AND RENO: The Rainiers and Aces will be meeting for the second time this season and their first six-game series this week...Tacoma opened the season at Reno, taking two of the three games at Greater Nevada Field...Tacoma had plenty of success against Reno in 2025, going 15-9 against the Aces, including 8-4 at Cheney Stadium...the Rainiers found the gaps against Reno plenty in 2025, hitting 60 doubles against the Aces, the most for any PCL team against a single opponent last year and the second-most in Triple-A (WOR, 73 vs. ROC)...dating back to the start of the 2022 season, Tacoma's .576 win percentage against Reno is the fifth-best in the PCL (min. 75G).

THE WIS KID: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday night, Tacoma's first since Taylor Trammell hit three home runs on June 22, 2023, at El Paso...Wisdom is the first Rainiers hitter since at least 2005 to reach base in every plate appearance in a game he hits three home runs...Wisdom's second home run on Saturday went 449 feet, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season and the longest by a Rainiers hitter at Cheney Stadium since Jake Slaughter cleared the center field batter's eye on a 452-foot blast on July 1, 2024...Wisdom's three-homer game marked his fourth multi-homer game of the season, the most by a Rainiers hitter in a single season since Alex Liddi had five multi-homer games in 2011.

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Tacoma's win on Saturday was the 280th of the John Russell Era (since 2023), the fifth-most in franchise history...Russell is one wins away from matching Pat Listach, who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18, for the fourth-most in franchise history...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 280 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

THE BEST OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss went 2-for-4 on Sunday, his third consecutive multi-hit game...Bliss is the sixth Rainiers hitter this season to tally three straight multi-hit efforts...the last Rainiers batter to do so in four straight was Rhylan Thomas, who did so in five straight from September 12-18, 2025...between his time with Seattle and Tacoma in June, Bliss is hitting .333 (24x72), the third-best batting average of any month in his career (min. 50 PA) and best since hitting .361 (35x97) in May of 2023 with Double-A Amarillo...Bliss' .486 SLG in June also ranks as the seventh-best in a month in his career...Bliss' 24 hits in June are tied for the sevnth-most in a month in his career.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Casey Lawrence makes his 17th start of season tonight with a minor-league-leading nine quality starts this year...Tacoma's 25 quality starts as a team are the most in the minor leagues this season...Tacoma's starting rotation has logged the most innings of any minor league team this season (385.0), inducing the most ground ball double plays among minor league rotations (40)...the Rainiers are one of two PCL teams in the last six seasons to record at least 25 quality starts through 81 games, joining the 2024 Salt Lake Bees, who had 26 quality starts after 81 games.

PEARLS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom recorded the first three-homer game of his career on Saturday, giving him 19 home runs on the season, the second-most in the PCL...Wisdom's .145 HR/PA is the best in the minor leagues (min. 100 PA), averaging a home run every 6.9 plate appearances...Wisdom's .145 HR/PA currently ranks as the best among all minor league hitters in a single season since 2005 (min. 100 PA), with the next-closest being 2011 Eliezer Alfonzo with Colorado Springs, who averaged .119 HR/PA...the next-closest Rainiers hitter is Jabari Blash, who averaged .096 HR/PA with Tacoma in 2015 (22HR/228PA).

NINE-SPOT NUMBERS: Rainiers nine-hole hitters have set the table well this season, ranking fourth in Triple-A with a .272 batting average and fifth with a .369 OBP, good for the best in the PCL, while ranking seventh in the circuit with a .772 OPS, the second-best in the PCL...Tacoma's nine-spot hitters also have struck out only 48 times this season, the fewest among all full-season minor league teams.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took the series opener against the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-2 win on Monday night...Cole Young recorded his first career multi-homer game as part of a three-hit effort, while George Kirby fired 8.0 innings of two-run baseball with seven strikeouts and one walk...Dom Canzone also homered in the win, hitting his 13th long ball of the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

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