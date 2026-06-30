OKC Comets Game Notes - June 30, 2026

Published on June 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-1/37-43) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (3-3/44-36)

Game #81 of 149/Second Half #7 of 75/Home #39 of 74

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Ethan Pecko (3-3, 3.63) vs. OKC-RHP Landon Knack (0-0, 13.50)

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return home to open a 12-game homestand with a six-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won three of the last four games as they enter their first home series of the second half.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets ended their road series with an offensive surge in a 10-4 victory over the Reno Aces Sunday night at Greater Nevada Field. Oklahoma City began the game with five straight singles, leading to a three-run first inning featuring RBI base hits from Taylor Young and Jack Suwinski along with a sacrifice fly by Hyeseong Kim. The Comets added to the lead in the third inning on a RBI single off the bat of Suwinski before Reno responded in the bottom half with back-to-back homers from Aramis Garcia and Angel Ortiz. The Aces made it a one-run game in the fourth inning with a RBI single and later knotted the game at 4-4 in the fifth inning on a Comets throwing error. Oklahoma City jumped back ahead in the sixth inning on a wild pitch that scored Zach Ehrhard. The Comets pulled away with a five-run eighth inning assisted by a pair of bases-loaded walks and a two-run single from Young. Comets pitchers struck out the final six Aces batters of the game to secure the win.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (0-0) makes his second start as he continues a ML Rehab Assignment after being placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers' IL March 22 with a right intercostal strain...He made his season debut June 24 at Reno, surrendering five hits and two runs through 1.1 innings with one walk and two strikeouts...Knack made four starts with LAD during Spring Training before being placed on the IL...Last season, Knack split time between the Comets and Dodgers. He appeared in 10 games (seven starts) with LAD during four MLB stints, going 3-2 with a 4.89 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, .247 BAA and one save in 10 appearances (seven starts)...He also made 21 appearances with OKC, including a team-high 18 starts, going 6-6 with a 6.66 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and .265 BAA with a team-leading 94 K's...Knack made his ML debut April 17, 2024 with the Dodgers vs. WSH and has made at least 10 starts for OKC each of the last three seasons...He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Christian Romero (5-2) makes his 16th appearance of the season as he is set to piggyback Knack's start for the second straight week...Last time out June 24 at Reno, Romero tossed 5.1 scoreless innings with five hits, one walk and three strikeouts...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks third in WHIP (1.36), fourth in BAA (.264), fifth in ERA (4.35), tied for seventh in wins and eighth in innings (70.1)...Romero split the 2025 season between OKC and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 5-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 62-49 At OKC: 29-22

The Comets play their second of four series against Sugar Land this season as the Space Cowboys make their first trip of 2026 to Bricktown...OKC took five of six games in Sugar Land May 26-31 as the Comets scored at least nine runs in three games while holding the Space Cowboys to two runs or fewer in five contests. The cumulative score for the week was 44-11. James Tibbs III won the PCL Player of the Week award after going deep six times while driving in 16 runs...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...The Space Cowboys enter today having won each of their last four games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 9-3 in OKC over the last two seasons.

June Swoon: The Comets close out the month of June with an 11-13 record entering today's game. They have won three of the last four games following a 4-8 slide and will finish the month with a losing record regardless of tonight's result. OKC also had a losing record in April (11-15)...The June dip follows an impressive ending to the month of May as the Comets closed out the last 16 games with a 13-3 record and went a league-best 20-7 between April 30-May 31...In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 24 games in June, the Comets' ERA is 5.12 and they have allowed 138 runs overall (5.8 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC has 138 runs through 24 games (5.8 RPG)...The Comets have split each of the last three series and are 0-1-3 through their first four series of the month after they won all five of their May series...After recording a +99 run differential in May, the Comets' run differential this month is zero.

Offensive Comments: The Comets set series highs with 10 runs and 15 hits Sunday in Reno, tallying their most hits since recording a season-high 20 hits May 17 in Albuquerque. Five Comets finished with multi-hit games Sunday, including three apiece by Zach Ehrhard and Taylor Young...Oklahoma City has now racked up 11 or more hits in four straight games and has scored eight or more runs in three of the last four games. In fact, OKC's 31 total runs and 48 hits over the last four games pace the PCL since June 25.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Sunday, facing three batters across parts of two innings. He allowed one hit and notched one strikeout while throwing 10 pitches (seven strikes)...Through 10 relief outings with OKC, Phillips has tossed 8.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, five walks and eight K's as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery...OKC has had at least one player on its roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21.

Miller Time: Noah Miller notched a single in the ninth inning Sunday to extend to a nine-game hitting streak, going 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI...He has matched his career-best hitting streak for the second time this season, also hitting safely in nine straight games May 9-20. With a hit tonight, Miller can become the third Comets player with a double-digit hitting streak, joining Tyler Fitzgerald (13) and Ryan Fitzgerald (12).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald had Sunday off, but recorded a game-high four hits Saturday, going 4-for-5 with a run scored. It was his team-leading 29th multi-hit game of the season and team-leading fourth game with four hits...Fitzgerald has hit safely in each of his last four games and his 97 total hits are second-most in the PCL and one off the league lead...Fitzgerald's 19 doubles are tied for fourth in the league, while his 145 total bases rank fifth and his 53 RBI are tied for seventh.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs went 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs and one RBI Sunday. Over the last four games he is 6-for-16 with a homer, four walks and five RBI...Tibbs leads the PCL with 21 home runs, 41 extra-base hits, 62 walks, 171 total bases and 70 runs scored. He also ranks second in the league with 68 RBI and third with a .999 OPS.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo collected his team-leading eighth double of June as part of a 2-for-5 game Sunday in Reno. His is also tied for the second-most doubles in the league this month...He is 5-for-9 with two doubles over his last two games, and over his last 13 games with a plate appearance, Alfonzo is 19-for-47 (.404) with eight doubles and two RBI.

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 11 batters as a team Sunday, marking the third time during the Reno series the Comets finished in double figures...The Comets' 697 total strikeouts this season are second-most among PCL teams, only behind Las Vegas (719)...Oklahoma City pitchers have finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and has led the league in strikeouts three times during the span, including 2019, 2023 and 2025.

Around the Horn: The Comets have completed a double play in seven straight games (10) and in 12 of the last 13 games (18). They lead all teams in the full-season Minors with 86 double plays this season...Alek Thomas reached base four times Sunday as part of a 2-for-3 night with a RBI and a pair of walks. He went 8-for-19 (.421) with a double, four RBI and four walks in five games in Reno...OKC has lost three of the last four series openers entering tonight.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2026

OKC Comets Game Notes - June 30, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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