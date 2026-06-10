Comets Break Open Scoreless Game in the Fifth, Crush Charlotte

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets continued their recent road dominance with a 10-1 win over the Charlotte Knights Wednesday afternoon at Truist Field. The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Comets (37-27) used a double steal and a Charlotte throwing error to score two runs and take a 2-0 lead. The Knights (35-30) got a run back in the bottom of the fifth but left the bases loaded. The Comets scored five runs in the sixth inning with a single from James Tibbs III, a two-run homer by Jack Suwinski and a two-run double by Hyeseong Kim to finish the rally. OKC plated its eighth run of the day in the seventh inning on a balk. The Comets added two more runs in the ninth inning on a two-out single from Ryan Fitzgerald. Charlotte collected 10 hits, five walks and two hit batters throughout the game, but the Comets limited the Knight to one run, leaving 16 runners on base.

Of Note: -The Comets have won three straight games and have matched their season high at 10 games over .500 with a 37-27 record.

-The Comets have won six straight road games and are now 11-1 over their last 12 road contests...This marks the first time since late July 2025 in Reno the Comets have started a road series with a 2-0 lead in the set.

-Jack Suwinski picked up his second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base. The outfielder has gone deep in consecutive days, and over his last four games, Suwinski is 10-for-15 with five extra-base hits...It's the third time this season Suwinski has gone deep in two straight games and first time since May 15-16 at Albuquerque.

-Oklahoma City pitchers combined for a season-high 16 strikeouts, and the Comets have struck out 30 batters over the first two games of the series. It's the first time the Comets finished with 16 strikeouts as a team since Aug. 1, 2025 vs. Salt Lake.

-River Ryan allowed one earned run and six hits across 4.0 innings with one walk and seven strikeouts. Pitching one day after his brother Ryder, the Charlotte-area natives combined for one earned run across 8.0 innings with 13 strikeouts in their hometown.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his third appearance with OKC. Phillips tossed a scoreless sixth inning, punctuated with a strikeout to strand the bases loaded. He allowed one hit, one walk and one hit batter and threw a total of 23 pitches, including 16 strikes. Through three relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 2.2 scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-4 at the plate while playing six innings at second base...Edman is 9-for-40 with a double, triple, homer and three RBI through 11 games with the Comets.

-Zach Ehrhard's 29-game on-base streak came to an end following an 0-for-5 day. The streak ends as the fifth-longest in the Pacific Coast League and the best from an Oklahoma City hitter this season. During the stretch, Ehrhard went 30-for-73 (.411) with 11 extra-base hits, 21 RBI and 19 walks.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks for three straight wins to open the week against Charlotte on Thursday 6:04 p.m. CT at Truist Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

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