Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/10 vs. Albuquerque

Published on June 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/10 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium- Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-4, 6.13) vs. Albuquerque RHP Valente Bellozo (0-5, 8.08)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Nick Hull (#47) - activated from the Development List

ADD RHP Carson Fulmer (#12) - acquired via trade from Pittsburgh, assigned to Tacoma

ADD INF Blake Rambusch (#2) - transferred to Tacoma

DEL RHP Nick Davila - recalled by Seattle (retro 6/9)

DEL RHP Domingo González - recalled by Seattle

DEL INF Miles Mastrobuoni - reinstated from Major League rehab assignment

DEL RHP Yosver Zulueta - designated for assignment

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Mashed their way to a 15-3 win over Albuquerque in the series opener on Tuesday, connecting on four home runs...Cal Raleigh, playing on Major League rehab, crushed a two-run home run in the first inning and a grand slam in the fifth, driving in six of Tacoma's 15 runs...Carson Taylor drilled a two-run home run in the fourth inning, part of a four-RBI game...Axel Sanchez hit Tacoma's fourth homer of the game in the eighth inning as the Rainiers pounded out 18 hits in the win...Gabe Mosser struck out a season-high seven as he threw 6.0 innings of two-run baseball, logging his fourth win of the season.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Gabe Mosser logged his fourth quality start of the season on Wednesday night and Tacoma's 18th of the season, the most in the minor leagues and four more than the next-closest teams (Jacksonville and Montgomery - 14)...Tacoma's 18 quality starts are the most for a PCL team through 64 games since the 2024 Rainiers and Salt Lake Bees each had 18...the Rainiers are 8-10 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...since May 26, Tacoma's starting pitchers have a 4.03 ERA, the second-best in the PCL and the eighth-best in Triple-A, accumulating 67.0 innings, the second-most in the circuit...Rainiers starters have walked only 10 batters in that time, tied for the fewest in Triple-A, ranking second with a 3.30 K/BB ratio.

CAL CRUSHED: In his first game at Cheney Stadium since July 6, 2021, Cal Raleigh crushed a pair of home runs, driving in six on Tuesday... Tuesday was the 27th multi-home run game of his career and first since September 24, 2025 with Seattle...Raleigh is the second Rainiers hitter this season to tally a multi-homer game that includes a grand slam, joining Brock Rodden, who did so on May 8 at El Paso...Raleigh's performance on Tuesday was the fifth multi-homer game by a Rainiers hitter this season and the fourth grand slam...Raleigh is the first Major League rehab player to hit a grand slam with Tacoma since Luke Raley did so on August 10, 2025.

ON THE TRANSACTION WIRE: The Mariners made a handful of moves that impact Tacoma's roster on Wednesday: RHP Carson Fulmer was acquired via trade from Pittsburgh for cash considerations and assigned to Tacoma...RHP Domingo González was recalled by Seattle, who also reinstated INF Miles Mastrobuoni from his Major League rehab assignment...to make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Yosver Zulueta was designated for assignment...RHP Nick Hull was also activated from the Development List...additionally, INF Blake Rambusch was transferred from Double-A Arkansas to Tacoma...Rambusch, 26, hit .256 (33x129) with four doubles, one home run and 22 steals in 39 games for the Travelers.

WILSON WORKING BACK: The Seattle Mariners transferred INF Will Wilson's Major League rehab assignment to Tacoma on Tuesday, after starting it with High-A Everett on Friday, where he went 1-for-5 with a double...Wilson, who was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on May 2 (retro April 30) with a left thumb fracture, played in two games with the Mariners, went 1-for-5 with his first Major League home run...in 14 games with Tacoma before getting called up, Wilson hit .275 (11x40) with two doubles and a home run...his contract was selected by the Mariners on April 20.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 20 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit. 338 (22x65) with seven doubles and a home run, driving in eight...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to six strikeouts, the fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .419 on-base percentage, a .492 slugging percentage and a .911 OPS...Lopez has swung the bat well at Cheney Stadium this season, batting .303 (11x36), the best on the roster.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (17G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .345 (20x58) with three doubles and a home run...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .449 on-base percentage and fourth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in nine of his last 11 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fourth among PCL catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .400 on-base percentage, sixth with his .296 batting average and seventh with a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

PACK-MAN: Following his three-hit game on Tuesday OF Spencer Packard has reached base in all 12 games he has played this season, the third-longest on-base streak by a Rainiers hitter this season...Packard, who was on the Injured List from April 3-May 29, is hitting .433 (13x30) in June, tied for the PCL lead with 13 hits, tied for second with five doubles and ranking seventh in batting average...Packard has crushed against left-handed pitching, batting .455 (10x22) with three doubles and a 1.049 OPS against southpaws.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 22.2 innings, working a 1.59 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the third-fewest and he owns the fifth-best ERA in the circuit and best in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks 10th with a 2.27 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 60% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.4% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 70%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners battled to win 6-5 over Baltimore in 10 innings on Tuesday...Mitch Garver gave Seattle the lead in the fourth inning with a three-run home run...tied at four in the 10th inning, Randy Arozarena clubbed a two-run home run to give the Mariners a 6-4 lead...Nick Davila earned his first Major League save to lock down the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.