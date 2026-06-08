Reno Aces Welcome Salt Lake to Greater Nevada Field this Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, for a six-game series this week at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Kickoff Night

Friday, June 12 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Celebrate the U.S. beginning their campaign at Greater Nevada Field on Kickoff Night! Arrive early for an official watch party and soccer jersey giveaway (presented by Dillard's) and stay the whole game for postgame fireworks!

Cancer Survivorship Night, presented by Renown Health

Friday, June 12 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Join us June 12 as we recognize and honor those affected by cancer, and the triumphs of those that have beaten their diagnosis!

Toy Story Night, presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, June 13 vs. Salt Lake Bees

There's a snake in my boot! Come out for Toy Story Night featuring Woody and Buzz, Toy Story jerseys on-field, and a Piggy Bank giveaway!

Father's Day Celebration, presented by Saint Mary's Health Network

Sunday, June 14 vs. Salt Lake Bees

Today is for you, dad! Come to the ballpark early for a pregame catch on the field (weather permitting) and an unforgettable gameday experience this Father's Day!

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

Tuesday, June 9 Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog For more info or paperwork requirements, click HERE.

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (6/9) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00 WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (6/10) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (6/11) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game. Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (6/12) - Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks. Pregame Happy Hour (6/12, 6/13) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium. Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation (6/13) - Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open. Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/14) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.