Salt Lake vs Albuquerque Series Recap

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #6

June 2 - 7

Salt Lake 4-2

Game 1 - Salt Lake 7, Albuquerque 4

WP: Brett Kerry (3 - 3) LP: Valente Bellozo (0 - 5) SV: Samy Natera Jr. (1)

Salt Lake rallied from an early 2-0 deficit thanks to a six-run fifth inning to take the series opener, defeating Albuquerque 7-4 on Tuesday night. After three scoreless innings, the Isotopes struck first in the fourth when Zac Veen scored on a wild pitch before Andrew Knizner extended the lead with a solo homer in the fifth. The Bees responded immediately as Omar Martinez launched a two-run homer to tie the game, sparking a six-run fifth inning highlighted by Christian Moore's RBI double and Denzer Guzman's three-run homer. Albuquerque trimmed the deficit with two runs in the sixth, but Salt Lake added insurance in the seventh behind Nelson Rada's third hit of the night, driving in Trey Mancini. Jared Southard delivered a scoreless seventh inning, and Samy Natera Jr. closed out the final two frames for his first save of his Triple-A career as the Bees secured a 7-4 victory.

Game 2 - Albuquerque 14, Salt Lake 13 (10 inn.)

WP: Sammy Peralta (7 - 1) LP: Najer Victor (0 - 2) SV: Carson Skipper (1)

Denzer Guzman opened the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the first scoring Nelson Rada and Christian Moore to gain an early 2-0 lead. Albuquerque's Andrew Knizner cut the deficit in half with a second inning solo shot before launching another in the fourth that began a four-run frame for the Isotopes. Albuquerque built a 10-4 lead after another four-run inning in the 7th, but Salt Lake surged back as Moore homered in the bottom half and Josh Lowe delivered a dramatic game-tying three-run homer in the ninth to make it 10-10 and send the game to extras. The Isotopes regained control in the 10th with their third four-run inning, but the Bees again rallied to within 14-13 on late hits from Teodosio, Moore, and Nelson Rada. With the tying run in scoring position, Lowe came up again but the rally fell just short, ending a wild 14-13 extra-inning loss in a nearly four-hour thriller.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 15, Albuquerque 3

WP: Joey Lucchesi (2 - 1) LP: Erasmo Ramirez (0 - 2) SV: None

Salt Lake jumped out to a 9-0 lead after three innings, sparked by Christian Moore's bases-clearing double in a five-run second. The Bees added four more in the third, highlighted by Denzer Guzman's 12th home run of the season and a two-run double from Yolmer Sánchez. In his Bees debut, Taijuan Walker held Albuquerque scoreless through four innings before the Isotopes broke through in the fifth on Nic Kent's leadoff homer and two additional runs. Salt Lake responded immediately as Trey Mancini opened the bottom half of the inning with a home run. The Bees pulled away again in the seventh, scoring five runs- all with two outs- on solo homers from Bryce Teodosio and Josh Lowe. Guzman added his second triple of the night, setting up Jeimer Candelario's RBI double to bring home the 15th run. The bullpen closed it out with scoreless relief work to secure the win Thursday night.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 1, Albuquerque 0

WP: Caden Dana (2 - 2) LP: Blake Adams (0 - 2) SV: Jose Fermin (2)

The Salt Lake Bees rode a dominant pitching performance to a 1-0 shutout win over Albuquerque on Friday night. Caden Dana turned in six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and allowed three hits to earn his second quality start of the season. Salt Lake provided all the offense it needed in the first inning when Josh Lowe doubled home Nelson Rada for the game's lone run. The bullpen preserved the slim lead as Tayler Saucedo and Jared Southard combined to escape a seventh-inning threat, with Southard recording a key strikeout to end the frame. José Fermin closed the door in the ninth, securing the shutout win.

Game 5 - Albuquerque 12, Salt Lake 2

WP: Eiberson Castellano (1 - 0) LP: George Klassen (2 - 5) SV: None

Albuquerque collected their second win of the series, doing so with a 12-2 rout on Saturday. The visitors took a 2-0 first inning lead, but the Bees countered to knot the score. Denzer Guzman singled home a run, while Trey Mancini tallied a sacrifice fly to even the game at 2-2. From that point, it was all Albuquerque, scoring in five of the final eight frames. Meanwhile, Salt Lake was held scoreless after the first inning for the second straight night, managing only a single hit (a sixth-inning single by Guzman) in that stretch. The Isotopes did the bulk of their scoring with a four-run sixth and three-run ninth, leaning on six extra-base hits to get them to a double-digit output.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 10, Albuquerque 9

WP: Kaleb Ort (3 - 1) LP: Ryan Miller (1 - 2) SV: Jose Fermin (5)

After falling behind 1-0 early, Salt Lake scored four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Zach Humphreys' two-run single, to take the lead. Albuquerque answered with three home runs and built an 8-5 advantage through five innings. Bryce Teodosio sparked the Bees with two home runs, including a game-tying solo shot in the eighth inning. Trey Mancini added his sixth homer of the season, extending his streak to 13 consecutive Sundays with a hit. After Moore reached scoring position in the eighth, Yolmer Sánchez slashed a hard groundball past the glove of first baseman Charlie Condon to put Salt Lake in front 10-9. Kaleb Ort tossed a scoreless eighth inning to keep the game within reach, and José Fermin closed out the ninth, securing the Bees' third straight home series victory.

Notable Performers

Denzer Guzman: .476 (10-for-21), 2 HR, 2 3B, 7 RBI, 5 R, 1.474 OPS

Christian Moore: .375 (9-for-24), 2 HR, 3 2B, 11 RBI, 8 R, 1.233 OPS

Nelson Rada: .412 (7-for-17), 7 R, RBI, 5 SB, .957 OPS

Bryce Teodosio: .368 (7-for-19), 3 HR, 7 R, 5 RBI, 2 SB, 1.271 OPS

Zach Humphreys: .333 (4-for-12), 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, .833 OPS

Caden Dana: 1 GS, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K

George Klassen: 1 GS, 0-1, 3.60 ERA, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Jose Fermin: 2 G, 2 SV, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Joey Lucchesi: 2 G, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces

Tuesday, June 9 - 7:35 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, June 10 - 7:35 p.m. MDT

Thursday, June 11 - 7:35 p.m. MDT

Friday, June 12 - 7:35 p.m. MDT

Saturday, June 13 - 7:35 p.m. MDT

Sunday, June 14 - 2:05 p.m. MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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