Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, June 9 | 7:35 PM MDT

Game 2 - Wednesday, June 10 | 7:35 PM MDT

Game 3 - Thursday, June 11 | 7:35 PM MDT

Game 4 - Friday, June 12 | 7:35 PM MDT

Game 5 - Saturday, June 13 | 7:35 PM MDT

Game 6 - Sunday, June 14 | 2:05 PM MDT

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Road Trip to Reno

Salt Lake returns to Greater Nevada Field for the second time this season, where the Bees went 2-4 against the Reno Aces in their first visit of the year. After dropping the opening three games of the series, Salt Lake rebounded to win two of the final three contests, including the series finale. Nelson Rada paced the Bees offensively in the first matchup, collecting nine hits while batting .409 with three RBI and a .980 OPS over the six-game set. Out of the bullpen, Dylan Phillips was dominant, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings across two relief appearances while allowing just five hits against the Aces.

Bees are Buzzing

Salt Lake has won three of its last four series, with a split on the road at Round Rock serving as the lone series they did not win during that stretch. Since May 12, the Bees have gone 16-8, posting the highest run total in the Pacific Coast League over that span. At 32-30 on the season, Salt Lake sits above .500 through 62 games for the first time since 2018, when the club opened the year 37-25. The Bees have already shown significant improvement from last season, when they were 26-36 through their first 62 contests.

Who's Hot

Nelson Rada, the organization's top-ranked position player and No. 2 overall prospect, finished the six-game set batting 7-for-17 (.412) with seven runs scored, four walks, one RBI, and five stolen bases. The hot stretch elevated his team-leading stolen base total to 19, good for third in the Pacific Coast League. Rada also extended his run-scoring streak to 10 games on Sunday, tying Double-A Chattanooga's Carlos Jorge for the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

Bees to the Bigs

Salt Lake saw three players called up to the Los Angeles Angels last week, highlighted by left-handed reliever Samy Natera Jr., who earned his first Major League call-up and made his MLB debut. Joining him were Denzer Guzman and Trey Mancini, both making their first appearances with the Angels this season. Natera Jr. compiled a 5-0 record with a 3.00 ERA in 20 relief appearances for Salt Lake. At the time of his promotion, he led all Pacific Coast League relievers with 44 strikeouts and became the first Bees reliever since Ryan Miller in 2024 to record five wins in a season before June. Guzman, the Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for May, hit .336 with 12 home runs and 57 RBI in 58 games with Salt Lake. The 22-year-old slashed .382/.447/.655 with a 1.102 OPS over 28 games in May, leading the PCL in batting average, hits, doubles, total bases, RBI, and slugging percentage. He also ranked second in runs scored, third in home runs, and sixth in on-base percentage. Guzman carried that momentum into June, going 10-for-21 (.476) with two home runs, two triples, seven RBI, five runs scored, two walks, and a stolen base during Salt Lake's six-game series against Albuquerque. Mancini returned to the Major Leagues for the first time since July 31, 2023, and made an immediate impact by going 3-for-4 with an RBI in Monday night's game for the Angels. With the Bees, Mancini hit .273 with six home runs, 17 doubles, and 29 RBI while carrying an active 20-game on-base streak at the time of his promotion.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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