Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/9 vs. Albuquerque

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/9 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 11:35 AM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (3-3, 4.43) vs. Albuquerque RHP Erasmo Ramírez (0-2, 12.84)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD C Cal Raleigh (#29) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD INF Will Wilson (#37) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

DEL INF Ryan Bliss - recalled by Seattle (retro June 8)

DEL INF Jo Oyama - transferred to ACL Mariners

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MLB.TV (MiLB Game of the Day)/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes today...it's the first of two series against Albuquerque this year and the only one at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma dropped the series last week at Sacramento, falling 5-3 in the series finale...the Rainiers fell behind 2-0 after four innings, but rallied to take the lead in the sixth inning as Alejo Lopez hit an RBI single, Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a wild pitch and Colin Davis doubled in a run to put Tacoma on top...Randy Dobnak threw his fifth quality start of the season, taking a no-decision...Michel Rucker also threw a scoreless seventh inning of relief...the River Cats plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take the game, winning 5-3.

CAL'S COMEBACK: The Seattle Mariners transferred C Cal Raleigh's Major League rehab assignment to Tacoma on Tuesday morning, after playing his first game with High-A Everett on Sunday, going 1-for-3...Raleigh, 29, was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on May 14 with a right oblique strain...in 41 games with the Mariners this season, Raleigh has hit .161 (26x161) with four doubles and seven home runs...today's game will be Raleigh's first with Tacoma since May 6, 2022, at Salt Lake and his first at Cheney Stadium since July 6, 2021 against Reno (2x5, HR, RBI)...in 2025 with Seattle, Raleigh hit .247, leading the Major Leagues with 60 home runs, the most by a catcher, switch-hitter and Mariner in a single season.

WILSON WORKING BACK: The Seattle Mariners transferred INF Will Wilson's Major League rehab assignment to Tacoma, after starting it with High-A Everett, where he went 1-for-5 with a double...Wilson, who was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on May 2 (retro April 30) with a left thumb fracture, played in two games with the Mariners, went 1-for-5 with his first Major League home run...in 14 games with Tacoma this year, Wilson hit .275 (11x40) with two doubles and a home run before his contract was selected by the Mariners on April 20.

NO WALKS IN R HOUSE: Tacoma pitchers have thrown well at Cheney Stadium this season, sporting a 3.83 ERA at home, ranking second in the PCL and seventh in Triple-A...Tacoma's 99 walks issued at home are the fewest of any Triple-A team at their home ballpark this season...among PCL pitchers with at least 20.0 innings thrown at home this season, RHP Gabe Mosser ranks third with a 2.79 ERA (9ER/29.0 IP) and a 1.03 WHIP...Tacoma's 22 home runs allowed at Cheney are the second-fewest in the PCL (Sacramento - 17) and the sixth-fewest in Triple-A.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1, C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .315 (17x54) with three doubles and a home run...in that time, he ranks fifth among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .443 on-base percentage and seventh in batting average...Reetz is also hitting .333 (13x39) in 10 day games this season, the fourth-best among Triple-A backstops with at least 30 plate appearances in day games.

PACK-MAN: OF Spencer Packard has reached base in all eight games he has played in since he was activated off the Injured List on May 29...Packard went 4-for-4 with two doubles on Saturday night, which marked the fifth time in his career he's recorded at least four hits... three of his hits came off the left-handed starter Carson Whisenhunt, becoming first Rainiers left-handed hitter to tally three hits off left-handed pitching in one game since Dominic Canzone did so on April 4, 2025, at Reno...Packard is the eighth Rainiers hitter since 2005 to record multiple left-on-left extra base hits in a game and the first since Zach DeLoach (3x3, 2B, HR) and Cade Marlowe (3x4, 2 2B) did so on September 17, 2023...Packard is also the fifth Rainiers left-handed hitter since 2005 to record multiple extra-base hits against a left-handed starter, most recently done by Jake Fraley, who recorded two doubles and a triple against Kyle Freeland on June 28, 2019, at Albuquerque.

IN THE ZONE: Tacoma pitchers have limited walks as of late, issuing no more than three walks in each of the last eight contests, the longest streak in Triple-A this season and tied for the fourth-longest streak in the minor leagues...in that span, the Rainiers have struck out 50 hitters, while walking just 19...in that time (since May 30), Tacoma's 19 walks issued are the second-fewest in Triple-A, trailing Toledo's 12, and Tacoma's 2.63 K/BB ratio is good for sixth in the circuit.

RUCKER ON A ROLL: RHP Michael Rucker has put together a strong start to the season, allowing just four earned runs over 22.2 innings, working a 1.59 ERA...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 20 games under their belt, Rucker's four earned runs are tied the for the third-fewest and he owns the fifth-best ERA in the circuit and best in the PCL...among PCL pitchers with at least 20 outings, Rucker ranks 10th with a 2.27 K/BB ratio.

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 60% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A... Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.4% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 70%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners used a five-run fifth inning to take down the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Monday...Josh Naylor hit a grand slam to power the big inning, while Randy Arozarena went 3-for-4 and Dom Canzone went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk...Emerson Hancock logged his fifth win of the season, going 5.0 innings with one run allowed on three hits and two walks, with three strikeouts.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 9, 2026

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