Labrada's Three-Hit Game Leads Tacoma to 3-2 Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (30-39) won the series finale over the Albuquerque Isotopes (35-34) with a 3-2 victory on Sunday, taking five of the six games in the series. Victor Labrada drove in all three of Tacoma's runs, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Gabe Mosser tallied his sixth quality start, slinging 6.0 innings of two-run baseball while tying his season-high in strikeouts with seven in the win.

Tacoma struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Cal Raleigh, in the fourth game of his Major League rehab assignment with Tacoma, split the right side with a single to open the frame. Connor Joe followed with a two-out single to center field. Both Raleigh and Joe advanced to second and third base on a wild pitch. Shortly after, Labrada lined a bases-clearing single to center field that scored Raleigh and Joe, giving Tacoma a 2-0 lead.

Albuquerque quickly responded in the top of the second inning. Vimael Machín drew a leadoff walk, and Jose Cordova lined a two-out single to right field. The Isotopes tallied their first run of the ballgame when Mike Antico lined a single to right field that scored Machín, cutting Tacoma's lead to 2-1.

The Isotopes tied the game in the top of the third inning. Richie Martin Jr. (5) lined a solo home run to the left field deck, evening the score at two.

Tacoma regained the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Raleigh and Joe drew a pair of walks and Labrada drove in his third run of the game as he roped a double down the right field line that scored Raleigh, giving Tacoma a 3-2 lead.

Gabe Mosser retired the final twelve consecutive Isotopes he faced as logged his sixth quality start of the season, tied for the second-most in the minor leagues. Nick Garcia took over for relief, striking out a pair in the top of the seventh.

The Isotopes threatened in the top of the eighth inning, but Josh Simpson kept them off the board. Richie Martin Jr. drew a leadoff walk, and Condon singled on a ground ball to left field. Albuquerque loaded the bases as Nic Kent recorded an infield single, but Simpson escaped the jam as Kyle McCann rolled over to second base, maintaining Tacoma's one-run lead.

Houston Roth sat down the Isotopes in order in the top of the ninth inning as Tacoma took the 3-2 victory. The Rainiers will head on the road next week to take on Salt Lake, with the first game of the series on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Victor Labrada drove in a season-high three runs on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a double...it's his fourth three-hit game of the season and his second consecutive multi-hit game...over the six-game series against Albuquerque, he batted .360 (9x25) with a double, triple, home run, and five RBI.

RHP Gabe Mosser tallied his sixth quality start as he tossed 6.0 innings of two-run baseball on Sunday... he tied his season-high in strikeouts with seven, doing so for the second time in the series after striking out seven on Tuesday... he's the first Rainiers pitcher (and eighth PCL pitcher) to strikeout seven hitters in consecutive starts this season...the last Rainiers pitcher to strikeout seven hitters in consecutive starts was Jhonathan Díaz on August 14 and 20, 2025...it's the first time Mosser has struck out seven in consecutive starts since April 19 (7K) and 25 (10K), 2025, with Double-A Reading.

INF Alejo Lopez turned in his second straight multi-hit game on Sunday afternoon, finishing 2-for-4...since May 10, his nine doubles are tied for the sixth-most in the PCL, his .353 (30x85) average is the ninth-best and his .415 OBP is the 10th-best...Lopez has recorded a hit in 19 of the 25 games he has played over that span.

The Rainiers stole four bases on Sunday, tying their season-high (also: April 28 vs. Las Vegas)...it's the first time Tacoma has stolen four-or-more bases in a game without being caught since September 21, 2025, against Oklahoma City.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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