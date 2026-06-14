Aviators Host Round Rock Express to Conclude First-Halve in Six-Game Homestand (Tues.-Sun., June 16-21) at Las Vegas Ballpark

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics and 2025 PCL Champions, will host the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, to conclude the first-halve, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The sixth homestand will consist of six games from Tuesday-Sunday, June 16-21. Game times: Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) is available over the air (free with an antenna), on COX cable channel 77, and on streaming services including YouTube TV and Fubo (where available). The sixth homestand will feature two games: Wednesday-Thursday, June 17-18. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2026 season.

The Aviators, 39-27 overall under '25 PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, are currently on a Midwest six-game road trip. The series against the Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kanas City Royals (International League), will conclude the interleague series on Sunday, June 14 at Werner Park.

The Aviators are in their 43rd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2026 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday for a total of 148 games (75-home; 73-away).

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (122 years, 1903-2020, 2022 -) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, June 16: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, June 17: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, June 18: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, June 19: *Aviators Rat Pack T-Shirt Night/Las Vegas Headliners

Saturday, June 20: *America 250th Anniversary Jersey Night:

first 2,000 fans through the gates*

Pacific Coast League Standings - first-halve - (June 14)

W-L, Pct., GB

Aviators, 39-27, .591, - -

Sacramento, 39-27, .591, - -

Oklahoma City, 38-29, .567, 1.5

The first half (*75 games) will conclude on Sunday, June 21 vs. Round Rock.

The first half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winners from September 22-23-24.

Las Vegas and Sacramento will play 73 games in the first half (two games cancelled in Sacramento/rain on April 11 & 12).*







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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