OKC Comets Game Notes - June 14, 2026

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (38-29) vs. Charlotte Knights (37-31)

Game #68 of 150/First Half #68 of 75/Road #36 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Jackson Ferris (0-1, 7.11) vs. CLT-RHP David Sandlin (0-0, 0.75)

Sunday, June 12, 2026 | Truist Field | Charlotte, N.C. | 4:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a series win when they close out their interleague series against the Charlotte Knights at 4:05 p.m. CT at Truist Park...OKC leads the six-game series, 3-2...Seven games remain in the first half of the Pacific Coast League season and Oklahoma City sits in third place in the overall league standings, 1.5 games behind Sacramento and Las Vegas, which are tied at the top of the league.

Last Game: Trailing 5-1 after the first inning, the OKC Comets scored eight unanswered runs and received several lockdown bullpen performances in an 11-7 victory over the Charlotte Knights Saturday night at Truist Field. OKC took the lead on the second pitch of the ballgame with a leadoff blast from Zach Ehrhard. Charlotte responded with five runs in the bottom of the first as the Knights collected five hits, all singles, and sent 11 batters to the plate. The Comets went deep again in the second inning on a solo shot from Taylor Young. OKC tied the game, 5-5, in the third inning as Ryan Fitzgerald brought home a pair with a triple and came around to score on an errant throw. The Comets went in front with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by the second homer of the game for Ehrhard and a two-run shot from James Tibbs III that left the stadium. Junior Perez went deep for Charlotte in the sixth, but the Comets responded in the next inning with a two-run single from Austin Gauthier. Charlotte recorded a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Jackson Ferris (0-1) makes his 10th start of the season and second of the series...Ferris started the series opener in Charlotte Tuesday, allowing three runs and four hits across 3.2 innings with two walks and a season-high five strikeouts in a no decision. He allowed a pair of homers, marking the first time this season he's seen multiple balls leave the yard...Ferris was sidelined May 7-27 with a hip impingement, and through his first nine starts, has a 7.11 ERA in 31.2 IP with 19 walks and 23 K's...He ranks as the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline and No. 11 per Baseball America...He spent the 2025 season with Double-A Tulsa, going 10-7 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and .246 BAA in 26 games (24 starts). He ranked among the top three Dodgers organizational leaders in wins (1st), starts (2nd), IP (2nd, 126.0), ERA (3rd), strikeouts (3rd, 135) and BAA (T-3rd)...He was traded to the Dodgers from the Chicago Cubs with OF Zyhir Hope for IF Michael Busch and RHP Yency Almonte Jan. 11, 2024.

Ryder Ryan (3-1) is scheduled to piggyback Ferris' start for a fourth straight outing and will make his 11th appearance of the season with OKC...He last pitched Tuesday in Charlotte, receiving the victory after tossing 4.0 scoreless innings with two hits and six strikeouts. Ryan matched a career high in innings for a relief outing as well as strikeouts while retiring 12 of 14 batters overall...Ryan is from nearby Huntersville, N.C. and played at North Mecklenburg High School and the University of North Carolina.

Against the Knights: 2026: 3-2 2025: N/A All-time: 3-2 At CLT: 3-2

The Comets play the Knights for the first time in franchise history as OKC makes its first trip to Truist Field...The Knights are the highest-scoring team in the IL and the fourth-highest overall in the Minors (6.5 RPG), behind PCL teams Albuquerque, El Paso and OKC. They have hit 108 homers in just 68 games - third-most in the Minors...Charlotte entered this series coming off a six-game series sweep in Durham...OKC faces a Chicago White Sox Triple-A affiliate for the first time since the organization's lone season in Calgary in 1998 during the inaugural season of OKC's Bricktown era. The White Sox then moved their affiliation to Charlotte in 1999, where they've been since...This is the first time an Oklahoma City team has played in the Eastern Time Zone since the 89ers made a trip to Buffalo in late July 1997 when the teams played in the American Association.

Down the Stretch: The Comets have won four of the last six games, but are 5-6 to start the month of June. The Comets had closed the month of May with a 13-3 record over the final 16 games and went 20-7 between April 30-May 31...The Comets lead the current series against the Knights, 3-2, as OKC seeks its sixth series win in the last seven series...With seven games remaining in the first half, the Comets are 1.5 games out of first place behind league-leading teams Las Vegas and Sacramento, which OKC will host next week.

Road Warriors: Oklahoma City improved to 7-2 in the last nine road games and to 12-3 in the last 15 road games with last night's win...The Comets are now 16-5 in their last 21 road games and have won 17 of their last 23 games away from OKC since April 28...The Comets started the season 4-8 on the road and now sit 21-14 overall in away games, tied for the most road wins in the league with Las Vegas...The Comets are tied with High-A Quad Cities for the best road batting average (.291) in the full-season Minors. The Comets' 261 runs scored on the road are most in the Minors overall (7.5 RPG)...The Comets have scored five or more runs in nine straight road games (71 R) and have scored nine or more runs in nine of their last 15 road games, piling up 145 runs in that time...The Comets hit four home runs Saturday to match their season-high mark and have hit 11 home runs so far in Charlotte. The Comets have hit 34 home runs over their last 14 road games, with at least one in each game and three or more in a game seven times during the stretch.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard left the yard twice Saturday as part of a 3-for-3 night with two RBI and two walks. He recorded his second multi-homer game within the last nine games (June 4 vs. Round Rock) and the Comets' 11th multi-homer game of the season. Ehrhard has now smashed six homers across his last nine games after going deep just three times through his first 51 games...Through five games this series, Ehrhard is 8-for-22 with two doubles, four homers and nine RBI...His 14 RBI and six homers through the first 11 games of June lead the Comets...He has reached base in 32 of his last 33 games, including in a team-best 29 straight games May 1-June 9...Starting May 13, Ehrhard is slashing .400/.522/.722 over 25 games with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 22 walks against 15 strikeouts.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski did not play Saturday but homered twice as part of a 3-for-4 night with four RBI Friday, tying his season high in RBI initially set May 15 in Albuquerque. He's gone deep four times through four games this series and has recorded multiple hits in all four games, going 11-for-18 with six extra-base hits...Suwinski now has 17 homers this season - second-most in the PCL behind teammate James Tibbs III's 19 home runs...Suwinski has hit safely in six straight games, going 15-for-24 (.625) with four doubles, four homers and nine RBI...Suwinski leads the PCL with a .622 SLG and ranks second in the league in XBH (36), OPS (1.025), doubles (18), total bases (140) and runs scored (58).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 3-for-5 night Saturday including a double, triple, two RBI and a stolen base. He's 13-for-33 (.394) with two doubles, a triple and six RBI during the stretch...Fitzgerald's 84 hits in 64 games this season lead all PCL players, while his 48 RBI rank tied for fifth in the league.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Tommy Edman and pitcher Evan Phillips continued their Major League Rehab Assignments Saturday. Edman went 1-for-5 as the designated hitter and is 11-for-47 through 13 games with the Comets...Phillips made his fourth appearance with OKC and allowed his first run of the season on a solo homer to Junior Perez. He threw 25 pitches (15 strikes) with one hit batter. Through four relief outings, Phillips has allowed three hits, one earned run, three walks and three K's in 3.2 IP.

Loose Grips: For the second time in the series, the Comets won last night after trailing by at least three runs. The comeback win marked the third time in five games during the series that a team trailing by at least three runs ended up winning, and the fourth time in five games the winning team trailed by at least two runs...Saturday was OKC's second-biggest comeback win of the season. On March 28, the Comets were down, 6-1, against Albuquerque before winning, 13-6.

Hit and Run: The Comets clinched a winning first half with last night's victory, as OKC remains the only PCL team and one of two Triple-A teams (Nashville) to finish with a winning record every half since the split-season format was introduced 2023...The Comets have allowed 28 runs, 36 hits and 18 extra-base hits over the last three games. This is the first time since a four-game stretch April 16-19 in Albuquerque (46 R) that OKC has allowed seven or more runs in three straight games. Prior to Thursday, the Comets had limited opponents to seven total runs over the previous three games...The Comets have won six consecutive series finales and last lost a series finale April 26 against Tacoma.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.