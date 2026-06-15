Rainiers Hold on for 3-2 Victory

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Tacoma, WA - The Rainiers plated two runs in the first and one in the third and held off an Isotopes rally in the eighth to claim a 3-2 win in the series finale Sunday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.

Topes Scope: - With the loss today, the Isotopes have been eliminated from the first-half playoff race.

-Zac Veen went 1-for-4 with a double to push his hit streak to 17 contests, tied for the second-longest active streak in all of MiLB. During the streak, he is slashing .432/.442/.878 with 11 doubles, two triples, six homers and 15 RBI. Was his eighth game during the stretch with one hit (nine multi-hit contests). Since June 3, has recorded the most total bases (41) and doubles (9) and the second-most hits (19) in Triple-A.

-Vimael Machin went 0-for-3 with a walk, snapping his nine-game hitting streak. During the stretch, he slashed .333/.375/.444 with one double, one homer and seven RBI. However, extended his on-base streak to 15 games. Is slashing .317/.373/.450 with two doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and five walks during stretch.

-Richie Martin, in his fifth game with the club, belted his first homer. Is 4-for-18 with three walks with the Isotopes.

-Charlie Condon tallied two outfield assists on the afternoon, bringing his 2026 season total to five-which is tied for second-most in the PCL (Cole Carrigg).

-As a club, the Isotopes have recorded 22 outfield assists-the most in Triple-A.

-Over the 12-game road trip, the Isotopes slashed .248/.340/.433, scoring 71 runs on 105 hits. On the mound, the club compiled an 8.37 ERA (highest in the PCL).

-Albuquerque dropped five of six games in the series, the first time in 2026 losing five games in a set.

-Today's loss drops the Isotopes to 9-10 in one run games and 4-6 on the road.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes begin a 12-game homestand starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm against Sugar Land. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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