Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 6/14 vs. Albuquerque

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 6/14 vs. Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (4-3, 4.31) vs. Albuquerque RHP Keegan Thompson (1-3, 3.34)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Secured the series win with an 11-2 victory over Albuquerque on Saturday night, hitting a season-high five home runs...Cal Raleigh got Tacoma on the board in the first inning with his fourth home run of his rehab assignment...leading 4-0 after three innings, Tacoma broke the game open with three homers in the fourth inning as Raleigh hit his second of the game and Victor Labrada and Colin Davis hit back-to-back home runs to take an 8-0 lead...the Isotopes plated both of their runs in the fifth inning...Tacoma scored again in the fifth and two more in the sixth inning on an Alejo Lopez home run...Randy Dobnak logged his fourth consecutive quality start, logging 6.0 innings of two-run baseball to earn his fifth win...Troy Taylor, Peyton Alford and Cole Wilcox each threw a scoreless inning of relief to finish the victory.

EXPLODING AGAINST THE ISOTOPES: The Rainiers have had one of their best offensive weeks of the season against Albuquerque, hitting .335 as a team the fifth-best batting average for one Triple-A team against a single opponent this season with the club's .435 OBP and 1.088 OPS against Albuquerque is the best in the PCL against one team and the second-best in Triple-A, while the .653 SLG against the Isotopes ranking third...Tacoma's .072 HR/PA against Albuquerque is the best in the PCL against one opponent and good for the fourth-best in Triple-A.

CAL CRUSHED TWO MORE: In three Major League rehab games with Tacoma, C Cal Raleigh has gone 5-for-11 with five home runs and 12 RBI...Raleigh is the first Rainiers hitter to homer in three consecutive games since Tyler Locklear homered in three straight from July 22-24, 2025...Raleigh has driven in at least three runs in each of his three games with Tacoma, becoming the third PCL hitter this year with a three-game streak of at least three RBI...the last Rainiers hitter to drive in three runs in three straight games was Jake Scheiner, who did so form August 31-September 2, 2023...no Rainiers hitter has done so in four straight games since at least 2005...Raleigh's five home runs are already tied for the fifth-most among PCL catchers this season.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a pair of roster moves on Saturday, activating INF Brock Rodden off the Injured List and adding LHP Michael Plassmeyer, who signed a minor league contract with Seattle and was assigned to Tacoma...Rodden, who was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 26, has hit .263 with 14 doubles and seven home runs, driving in 38...at the time Rodden hit the IL, ranked fifth in PCL in RBI and tied for seventh in doubles...Plassmeyer, 29, made 20 appearances (one start) with Triple-A Buffalo in the Blue Jays organization, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA (5ER/24.2 IP) with 13 walks and 23 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .105 batting average...Plassmeyer was originally drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

HOMER HAPPY: The Rainiers homered five times on Saturday night, marking the fifth consecutive game with a home run, the team's fourth-longest streak of the season...of Tacoma's 47 runs in this series, 29 (61.7%) of them have been accounted for by home runs...Tacoma's 15 home runs this in this series are the most in Triple-A and tied for the most in the minor leagues with Single-A San Jose...in 2026, Tacoma has scored 37.9% of its runs via the long ball, the highest rate in the PCL and the seventh-highest rate in Triple-A.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Randy Dobnak logged his sixth quality start of the season on Saturday night and Tacoma's 20th of the season, the most in the minor leagues and four more than the next-closest team (Jacksonville - 16)...the Rainiers are 10-10 in games the starting pitcher records a quality start...since May 26, Tacoma's starting pitchers have a 3.68 ERA, the best in the PCL and the third-best in Triple-A, accumulating 88.0 innings, the most in the circuit...Rainiers starters have walked only 14 batters in that time, the fewest in Triple-A, ranking second with a 3.36 K/BB ratio and a 1.17 WHIP.

ALEJO'S HOT HITTING: Over his last 24 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .346 (28x81) with nine doubles and two home runs, driving in 11...in that time (since May 10), Lopez has walked seven times to seven strikeouts, the second-fewest strikeouts among Triple-A hitters with at least 70 plate appearances in that span, sporting a .411 on-base percentage, a .531 slugging percentage and a .942 OPS...on the season, Lopez has taken 12 walks to 10 strikeouts, ranking eighth among Triple-A hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 1.2 BB/K ratio.

REETZ ROLLING: Since May 1 (19G), C Jakson Reetz has been on a tear, hitting .355 (22x62) with three doubles and two home runs...in that time, he ranks third among Triple-A catchers (min. 50 PA) with a .452 on-base percentage and fourth in batting average...Reetz has collected a hit in 11 of his last 13 games, with a trio of three-hit games in that time...on the season, Reetz ranks fourth among Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA) with his .302 batting average, seventh with a .404 on-base percentage and eighth with a .765 BB/K ratio (13BB/17K).

GETTING AHEAD: Rainiers pitchers have regularly gotten ahead in the count, throwing a first-pitch strike 59.7% of the time, the second-best mark in the PCL and the sixth-best in Triple-A...Tacoma starters rank second among all Triple-A clubs in first-pitch strike percentage, throwing one 62.3% of the time....RHP Casey Lawrence leads all Triple-A pitchers (min. 200 TBF) in first-pitch strike percentage at 69.1%.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 8-3 to the Washington Nationals on Saturday night...the Nationals scored three runs in the first inning, but the Mariners tied the game in the fifth inning on a Mitch Garver single and a two-run home run from Colt Emerson...the Nationals scored two in the bottom of the fifth and three in the seventh to win the game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 14, 2026

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