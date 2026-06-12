Raleigh's Three-Run Blast Lifts Rainiers to 9-5 Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (28-38) won their third straight game over the Albuquerque Isotopes (34-32) by a score of 9-5 in a back-and-forth affair on Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Cal Raleigh gave the Rainiers the lead with a three-run home run to cap off a five-run sixth inning. Hogan Windish homered for the second straight game while Blake Rambusch recorded his first Triple-A hit as a part of a three-hit performance. Troy Taylor picked up his third save of the season by tossing 1.1 scoreless innings to lock down the win.

Albuquerque jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning. With one out, Richie Martin Jr. beat out an infield single and the next batter, Zac Veen (9) crushed a two-run shot over the right-center field wall to give the Isotopes a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Axel Sanchez ripped a leadoff single to left field and advanced to third when Blake Rambusch smacked a single into right field, his first Triple-A hit. Victor Labrada walked on four pitches to load the bases with nobody down. After Cal Raleigh struck out, the Rainiers tied the game at two courtesy of back-to-back bases loaded walks to Spencer Packard and Connor Joe that brought Sanchez and Rambusch home to score. Then, Hogan Windish smacked a single into shallow right field, plating Labrada from third to give Tacoma a 3-2 lead.

The Isotopes regained the lead in the sixth inning. Martin Jr. worked a walk to lead off the frame and immediately moved up to third when Veen pulled a double down the left field line. Then, Charlie Condon (11) smoked a three-run shot over the right field fence to make it 5-3 Albuquerque.

The lead changed for the fourth time when the Rainiers plated five in the home half of the sixth inning. Windish (3) tattooed a leadoff blast into the left field seats to bring Tacoma within one, 5-4. Colin Davis was hit by a pitch and advanced to third on an Alejo Lopez double. Sanchez tied the game at five when he brought Davis home on a sacrifice fly to deep left field. Then, Rambusch beat out an infield single for his second hit of the night. He advanced to second and Lopez moved up to third when Labrada grounded out. Raleigh (3) walloped a three-run blast into the trees over the right field wall, giving Tacoma an 8-5 lead.

Tacoma added on an insurance run in the eighth inning. With one down, Rambusch pushed a double down the right field line and swiped third base four pitches later. After Labrada struck out, Jakson Reetz, who replaced Raleigh in the top half of the frame, lined a single into left field to score Rambusch and make it 9-5.

The Isotopes entered the top of the ninth inning needing four runs to stay alive. Albuquerque only managed to get one runner on base as Tacoma secured their third straight victory, 9-5. Troy Taylor recorded the final four outs of the ballgame to pick up his third save of the season.

Tacoma looks to secure the series victory Friday night. RHP Casey Lawrence will toe the rubber for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

C Cal Raleigh smacked his third home run in two games with Tacoma on Thursday night, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, and a run scored...it's his first time smacking home runs in back-to-back games with Tacoma since he hit one in three straight games from May 28-30, 2021, at Reno.

OF Spencer Packard extended his on-base streak to 14 games on Thursday, the second-longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this year...he finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk...in June, Packard's 16 hits are tied for the most in Triple-A and his .432 (16x37) batting average in tied for the sixth-best.

INF Blake Rambusch picked up his first career Triple-A hit in the third inning Thursday night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base...it's his first three-hit game since May 14 with Double-A Arkansas.

INF Hogan Windish crushed a home run for the second consecutive game on Thursday, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored...it's the first time he has homered in consecutive games since July 25-26, 2024, with Double-A Arkansas...it's also Windish's first time with back-to-back multi-hit performances September 10-11, 2025, with Arkansas.

INF Blake Rambusch reached base in three of his four trips to the plate out of the nine-spot on Thursday night...Tacoma leads all PCL teams with a .367 OBP from the ninth batter in the order.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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