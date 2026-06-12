Late Push Not Enough as Bees Leave 16 on Base and Fall Short

Published on June 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NV. - Salt Lake fell 7-4 to Reno on Thursday, despite a late scoring push with two ninth-inning runs. The home team's four insurance runs in the eighth stood up and made the Bees' 16 stranded runners prove costly in the middle game loss.

Reno 7, Salt Lake 4

WP: Isaiah Campbell (3-1)

LP: Taijuan Walker (0-1)

SV: Yilber Diaz (4)

Key Performers

Christian Moore: 3-5, 3 RBI, BB

Kyren Paris: 1-2, 2B, R, 3 BB, K

Jeimer Candelario: 1-4, 2B, R, BB, 2 K

Game Summary

Game three of the series opened with 2.5 scoreless innings from both starters, Tommy Henry for Reno and Taijuan Walker for Salt Lake, traded zeros early. The Aces broke through in the bottom of the third, stringing together two singles before a sacrifice fly to deep right field gave Reno the game's first run.

The Aces added another run in the next inning with two-out hitting. A double sparked the rally after Walker recorded two quick lineouts, and Reno cashed in with an RBI single to left field.

For the third straight inning, the Aces scored off Walker. After the Salt Lake starter struck out the leadoff hitter, a walk came back to hurt him as Luis Urias picked up his second RBI of the game with a double to bring in Reno's third run.

Joey Lucchesi came in for Walker after five innings of work and dealt a shutdown inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Salt Lake worked the bases loaded with two walks and a free pass but a three pitch strikeout doomed the Bees to get Reno through the seventh unscathed.

Lucchesi worked another scoreless frame in the bottom of the seventh before the Bees got on the board in the top of the eighth. After a leadoff groundout, back-to-back walks by Kyren Paris and Zach Humphreys set the table. Christian Moore followed with an RBI single to center, and Nelson Rada added a deep sacrifice fly to bring Salt Lake within one heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Reno added four insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth, capitalizing on a leadoff walk and pushing across two runs on a squeeze bunt and an RBI single. Tim Tawa added two more with his fourth home run as an Ace in just a week of play, launching a 463-foot blast onto the top of the left-field scoreboard.

Salt Lake made things interesting in the top of the ninth as Candelario doubled and the Bees drew two walks, with Christian Moore driving in his second and third RBIs of the game to cut the deficit to three. However, it was too little, too late.

Game Notes

Salt Lake drops to 33-32 on the season and 11-18 on the road in 2026. The Bees fell to 6-9 on the road when their opponent scores first and are 20-18 when that happens this season. Additionally, Salt Lake is 14-13 overall (6-7 on the road) in games where the starting pitcher tosses at least five innings.

This week, the team who has owned the hit column has won all three games, with the victor compiling double-digits in the trio of contests. Salt Lake is 8-29 overall (2-16 on the road) when they are out-hit by the other team and have dropped both games this week when that statistic is reached. The Bees are 4-12 on the road and 0-2 this series when allowing 10 or more hits, while sitting at 11-23 when surrendering a double-digit mark to their opponent.

Bees hitters drew 11 walks tonight, a new single-game high surpassing the 10 drawn against Sugar Land on April 14. It is Salt Lake's most in a game since getting a dozen vs. Sacramento on July 8, 2023. Kyren Paris and Zach Humphreys led the charge, each tallying a three-walk night.

Salt Lake stole five bases as a team tonight, tied for their most in a single game this season (June 3 vs. Albuquerque). It is the squad's 10th game with at least five swipes in the last six seasons and is the first season since 2023 where Salt Lake has tallied multiple games with five or more stolen bases.

This is the second time in 2026 that the Bees have drawn six walks off a starting pitcher, doing so both times at Greater Nevada Field. Salt Lake forced half a dozen free passes off Aces starter Yu-Min Lin back on April 11.

Taijuan Walker ended the third inning with his 150th strikeout at the Triple-A level. The punchout marked his fourth as a Bee this season and his first of the game. Walker finished with five innings of work, his first outing of five-plus innings since April 11 as a member of the Phillies. He allowed one walk and struck out two over 76 pitches. Walker has pitched into the fifth inning in each of his first two starts with Salt Lake.

Christian Moore walked to leadoff Thursday's action. With the free pass, Moore pushed his on-base streak to 11 games. Tonight's third baseman has consistently put himself in the top of the PCL in the statistic this season and is the sole leader with 46 walks. He stole third tonight, his third swipe across his last four games. Moore pushed his hit streak to four games with a single and posted three late RBI. It is his second straight contest with multiple RBI and now has 16 in June, good for the Triple-A lead in the month.

Ben Gobbel walked in the first to reach base for the second straight game after being promoted from Rocket City a day ago. He currently owns a four-game on-base streak, dating back to Double-A.

Yolmer Sánchez picked up his first hit of the series, ripping his 12th double to the right field wall. The utilityman pushed his extra base hit total to 16 games with the two-bagger.

Kyren Paris has reached safely in all three Triple-A contests since his promotion from Double-A on Monday. He worked three walks on Thursday, as well as stole his third base at the level. Paris also nabbed his first double at Triple-A this season, with a two-out ground-rule two-bagger in the sixth. The infielder's three-walk night was the 11th in his professional career and just the second at Triple-A (June 11, 2025 at Las Vegas).

Salt Lake's second hit of the game came off of Bryce Teodosio's bat. After a clutch go-ahead three-run homer a night ago, the outfielder recorded his 10th hit in his eighth game in the month of June.

Josh Lowe collected his second hit of the series, singling in the seventh. The knock was his 18th in his 16th game at the Triple-A level after coming to the Bees from the Angels.

Salt Lake's second pitcher of the game, Joey Lucchesi struck out his most batters since September 30, 2024 as a member of the New York Mets. The southpaw punched out five Aces in two innings out of the 'pen. He's the second Bees reliever to record five punchouts in a June outing, joining recent call-up Samy Natera Jr. (6/2 vs. Albuquerque). Lucchesi rides a season-long 5.1 inning scoreless streak.

Zach Humphreys reached base on three free passes tonight, his second multi-walk effort of the campaign (Apr. 26 at Las Vegas). The catcher has drawn a walk in three straight games and now holds a four-game on-base streak. Humphreys' trio of walks matched his career high for a single game, doing so for the seventh time as a professional. He last accomplished that mark on July 13, 2025 with Salt Lake against Sacramento.

Salt Lake's second run of the game came off the bat of Nelson Rada, who lifted a deep sacrifice fly to center field to bring the Bees within one in the eighth inning. The outfielder picked up his 20th RBI of the season on the play.

Jeimer Candelario led-off the ninth inning with his eighth double as a Bee of the season. It was his first hit of the series. Three of his eight two-baggers have come in June.

Up Next

Salt Lake is back in action for game four of the six-game set against Reno. First pitch between the Bees and Aces is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. MDT from Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 12, 2026

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