Salt Lake Bees Introduce Bumble & Friends

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Salt Lake Bees have introduced Bumble & Friends, a new mascot family that will help bring the team's youth programs and community initiatives to life while creating new fan experiences at The Ballpark at America First Square and across Utah.

Joining the beloved Bees mascot, Bumble, are four new friends: Honey, Daysie, Jensen and Swiggy. Together, Bumble & Friends will serve as ambassadors for the Salt Lake Bees, Bees youth programs and community initiatives, creating memorable experiences for fans while inspiring the next generation of young baseball enthusiasts.

"Bumble has been creating lasting memories with Bees fans for years, and we are excited to expand that experience through Bumble & Friends," said Kim Brown, Director of Marketing for the Salt Lake Bees. "Each character has a unique personality and story that reflects our community, and together they will help us connect with young fans in new ways at The Ballpark at America First Square."

"A big part of our mission is creating experiences that bring families together and strengthen our connection to the communities we serve," said Ashley Havili, Vice President of Marketing for Miller Sports + Entertainment. "Bumble & Friends gives us an exciting platform to engage with children and families year-round, support our youth initiatives and continue building a fun, welcoming environment for fans across the state."

Bumble & Friends will appear at all Tuesday, Friday and Saturday Bees home games, as well as making year-round appearances at schools, community events, youth programs and service projects across the state.

Correlating plushies representing each Bumble & Friends character, as well as Bumble & Friends youth T-shirts, will be available for purchase both online and in the team store. Meet Bumble & Friends

Bumble - The Charismatic Leader

The heart and soul of the Salt Lake Bees, Bumble has energized crowds and created unforgettable memories for generations of fans. Known for his big personality, endless enthusiasm and welcoming spirit, Bumble leads the mascot family by embodying the values of inclusion, integrity and fun.

Honey - The Best Friend

As Bumble's trusted counterpart, Honey brings encouragement, positivity and friendship wherever she goes. A champion of inclusion and empowerment, Honey loves connecting with fans, organizing celebrations and making sure everyone feels part of the Bees family.

Daysie - The Lovable Pup

Named after Downtown Daybreak, Daysie is a joyful Golden Doodle who represents the neighborhood spirit surrounding The Ballpark at America First Square. Sweet, bubbly and full of energy, she spreads kindness through every interaction, especially with young fans.

Jensen - The Sporty Prankster

Named after renowned paleontologist Jim Jensen, who discovered the Utahraptor, Jensen is a playful and athletic dinosaur who keeps Bumble & Friends laughing with his creative antics and love of sports. Though he enjoys a little mischief, he's always there to cheer on his teammates and fans.

Swiggy - The Ultimate Utah Original

Representing Utah's unique culture and community spirit, Swiggy rounds out the mascot family with a fun-loving personality that celebrates local traditions while bringing fans together through shared experiences and unforgettable ballpark moments.

As the official mascots of Bees youth and community programs, Bumble & Friends will play a key role in strengthening connections throughout Utah. Whether leading crowd cheers at The Ballpark, visiting classrooms, participating in service projects or celebrating with fans at community events, the mascot family is dedicated to creating meaningful experiences that inspire joy, friendship and a lifelong love of baseball.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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