Teodosio's Multi-Homer Night Completes Series Win over Isotopes

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Bryce Teodosio's eighth-inning blast secured a multi-homer night for the outfielder and wrapped up Salt Lake's 10-9 come-from-behind Sunday night victory against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Tonight's win also locked up a series win, the Bees' third straight at home.

Salt Lake 10, Albuquerque 9

WP: Kaleb Ort (3-1)

LP: Ryan Miller (1-2)

SV: José Fermin (5)

Key Performers

Bryce Teodosio: 2-3, 3 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB

Zach Humphreys: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Christian Moore: 2-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 K

Trey Mancini: 1-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB

Game Summary

It was a scoreless start to Love All Night at the Ballpark, as Alek Manoah got a caught stealing to post a zero in the first. Albuquerque made it 1-0 in the second using a pair of walks, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly. Manoah froze the nine-hole hitter to complete two no-hit innings.

The Salt Lake offense struck for four runs in the bottom half, utilizing a pair of free passes and a hit-by-pitch. With bases full of Bees, Zach Humphreys cashed in a two-run single to give the hosts the lead. An error on a double steal attempt allowed two more runners to score, growing the lead to 4-2.

The Isotopes showed off their power, responding to the early deficit with back-to-back jacks. Zac Veen launched a two-run shot, while Charlie Condon deposited a solo shot above the bullpens in left to tie the contest at four. Two two-out RBI singles from the bottom of the order grabbed a 6-4 advantage for the visitors.

The next seven Bees were retired, four via the strikeout. In the fourth, Bryce Teodosio put an end to that stretch, exiting stage left with his third homer of the season to cut the score to 6-5.

Thanks to Andrew Knizner, Albuquerque pushed the cushion back to two runs, on the designated hitter's fourth longball of the series. A bases-loaded walk brought across another for the visitors as the Isotopes held onto a 8-5 lead.

Consecutive one-out singles set the table for a Bees scoring chance in the fifth, but the ninth and tenth strikeouts by Isotopes starter Sean Sullivan fizzled the threat.

Mr. Sunday himself, Trey Mancini, got the Bees back in the run column with his sixth longball of the year to trim the lead to 8-6. The infielder notched his 13th straight Sunday with at least one hit after his sixth-inning leadoff bomb.

In the seventh, a tight play at the plate on a dribbler brought in another Isotope to move the lead back to three runs at 9-6. Christian Moore immediately responded as he led off the bottom half with his five homer of the campaign. Later in the frame, Jeimer Candelario provided another score with his double to close the gap to 9-8.

Kaleb Ort sat down Albuquerque in order in the eighth to keep the one-run game in place. Two pitches into the bottom half, Teodosio unloaded with his second roundtripper of the night and the Bees' third straight homer to lead off an inning, tying the game at nine each. Moore drew a two-out walk and stole second to put the go-ahead in scoring position. In a full count, Yolmer Sánchez hit a groundball that ate up the first baseman, slipped into right field, and brought Moore around to give the Bees the 10-9 lead, their first advantage since the second inning.

As he did on Friday night, José Fermin entered to slam the door. The righty did just that, and thanks to an ABS challenge, froze Nic Kent to clinch a third straight home series victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake wrapped up their third straight home series victory tonight with the win. Combined with three series splits, the Bees have yet to drop a week-long set at The Ballpark at American First Square this season. Salt Lake moved to 27-0 when leading after eight innings and have won 16 of those at home. It was the Bees' second home victory when the squad trailed after seven innings.

Salt Lake led off the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings with home runs. The three consecutive leadoff blasts brought the Bees' season total to 16 leadoff home runs. Salt Lake also matched a season high with four home runs in the contest, marking the second time during the series they reached that total after doing so on Thursday. The Bees finished the week atop the Pacific Coast League with 12 home runs.

The Bees have won both games when Alek Manoah starts, each coming in the series finale of the most recent two series. Both games also had heroic endings as Yolmer Sanchez saved the day in Round Rock with a diving grab on the 27th out and Bryce Teodosio homered for the go-ahead score tonight.

Zach Humphreys caught Nic Kent stealing in the first inning, notching his first would-be base stealer of the season. It is the 35th runner he has nabbed across four seasons as a Salt Lake Bee. The catcher later singled home two runs, his seventh consecutive Sunday home game with a base hit.

A second-inning walk extended Trey Mancini's on-base streak to 20 games. It marks his longest streak since he had a 20-gamer with the Baltimore Orioles between May 12-June 5, 2021. Mancini homered in the sixth to extend his Sunday hit streak to 13 games. The homered marked Mancini's three homer of the year to lead off an inning, giving him six total on the year. When leading off an inning, Mancini is batting .440 with three RBI and an 1.192 OPS.

Nelson Rada scored on Humphreys' two-run knock to push his run-scoring streak to 10 games. The outfielder is tied with Double-A Chattanooga's Carlos Jorge for the longest active stretch in Minor League Baseball. Rada moved his on-base streak to 11 games, tying his season high (May 8-21) after he was hit by a pitch.

In his 15th game as a Bee after getting optioned from Los Angeles, Bryce Teodosio crushed his third and fourth homers. The first longball was his second of the series and his first hit since Thursday, June 4th. He turned on a heater, sending it into the home bullpen at 99 MPH. The speedy outfielder stole third on a double-steal attempt, moving to a perfect 6-for-6 with the Bees. Teodosio scored three times on Sunday, marking his third multi-run game in four June games. The outfielder added a second home run later in the contest, sending a blast into the visitors bullpen. This performance marked his first multi-homer game at the Triple-A level and his first since May 1, 2022 with Rocket City.

After joining the Bees from Tri-City for his second stint in Salt Lake of the season, Dylan Phillips punched out four batters. It's his most strikeouts at Triple-A since September 14th of last season against Tacoma.

Christian Moore's one-out single in the fifth allowed him to reach safely in eight straight games. The former Tennessee standout homered in the seventh, collecting his fifth of the season. Across the series, Moore put up impressive numbers, hitting 9-for-24 (.375) with 11 RBI and eight runs scored. His performance included two homers-highlighted by an opposite-field shot in the seventh inning tonight-along with five walks and a pair of stolen bases.

Yolmer Sánchez was one of four Bees Sunday to record multi-hit performances. His two hits pushed his season total to 44 knocks, while scoring once. After a month of May where he recorded a .361 average, the veteran grabbed his fourth and fifth hits of the month of June.

Jeimer Candelario concluded the series with a .286 average (6-for-21), contributing three runs and three walks overall. In the seventh inning of the finale, he recorded his only hit of the game with an RBI double-his second two-bagger of the series-bringing his total to three RBIs for the set.

José Fermín finalized the victory by securing his fifth save of the season, marking his second since joining the Triple-A squad from Los Angeles. After also recording a save in Friday's contest, Fermín now holds a 1-0 record and a 2.77 ERA over 13 innings in Salt Lake, a span in which he has tallied 19 strikeouts against nine walks.

Josh Lowe earned a walk during the eighth inning following a go-ahead error, extending his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games. This marks Lowe's most consistent stretch of reaching base safely since his 2022 season playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Up Next

The Bees are off Monday, but will resume play on Tuesday as they head to Reno, Nev., for a six-game set with the Aces (Triple-A, Arizona Diamondbacks). The series opener from Greater Nevada Field is scheduled to start at 7:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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