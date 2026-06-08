Eiberson Castellano Named PCL Pitcher of the Week

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes right-hander Eiberson Castellano has been named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 1-7, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Castellano was promoted from Double-A Hartford to make his Triple-A debut this past Saturday in Salt Lake, and he worked 6.0 scoreless innings of one-hit ball with seven strikeouts.

Castellano was one of two PCL pitchers to work at 6.0 scoreless frames in an outing over the past week, joining Salt Lake right-hander Caden Dana who accomplished the feat against the Isotopes on Friday.

Castellano's outing marks the 15th time since 2005 that an Isotopes pitcher completed an outing with at least 6.0 innings and one or fewer hits allowed (last: Carson Palmquist - May 9, 2025 at OKC: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R). He is the fourth Isotopes pitcher to finish his Isotopes debut with six scoreless frames since 2005 (last: Jeff Hoffman - April 9, 2016 at Tacoma - 6.0 IP).

This is Castellano's first weekly award of his pro career, as he is currently in his sixth season.

Castellano becomes the first Albuquerque hurler to garner Pitcher of the Week laurels since Phillips Valdez, who won the award for June 27-July 2, 2023 after throwing five hitless innings against El Paso.

Castellano and the Isotopes travel to Tacoma for a six-game series against the Rainiers beginning Tuesday. The team will be return home on Tuesday, June 16 to launch a 12-game homestand against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and Salt Lake Bees. Tickets for any remaining Isotopes game this season are available at abqisotopes.com or the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.