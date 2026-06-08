Sugar Land Returns Home to Host Six-Game Series with Sacramento

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - For the first time this month, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are at home at Constellation Field as they host the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a six-game series from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 14.

Tuesday, June 9 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

The homestand kicks off with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

It's also $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Wednesday brings the return of Pride Night presented by Visit Sugar Land where fans can enjoy an evening of baseball, community and pride.

The Pride Chorus of Houston will perform the National Anthem.

It's also Dollar Dog Night, presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs available throughout the game. And on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry. Dog owners can arrive early to participate in a pregame dog parade around the warning track.

Plus, Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will make one of his two appearances during the homestand.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field and receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Thursday, June 11 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

On Thursday, the Space Cowboys will once again embrace their beloved alternate identity as the Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión.

The Space Cowboys will also recognize the Katy High School Softball team for their 6A Division II State Championship in 2026.

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas during another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights.

Military Value Plan's (MVP) are available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, June 12 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 pm

Soccer Weekend presented by Visit Sugar Land kicks off with a one-of-a-kind giveaway as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Baseball Soccer Ball giveaway presented by Republic Services when gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Highlights of Soccer Weekend include face painting the concourse, a photobooth behind home plate where fans can produce their own soccer card and a pregame performance from Zohair Ali, a local Houston StreetSoccer athlete known for his soccer tricks.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land featuring a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

As the Space Cowboys take on the River Cats, the GameDay Grill Cart will have the Midtown Avocado Dog as this week's Rivalry Dog, which features avocado relish, pico de gallo and chipotle mayo. The Midtown Avocado Dog is only available at the GameDay Grill Cart located near Section 1 and is available while supplies last.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Sacramento @ 7:05 p m

Soccer Weekend presented by Visit Sugar Land continues Saturday. As a second soccer-themed giveaway, the first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a Space Cowboys Soccer Jersey presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 5:30 pm ahead of a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Along with another appearance by Zohair Ali, Broadway Dance Labs will perform pregame.

Registration is also open for the Sugar Land Soccer Clinic, a two-day clinic at Constellation Field on June 15 and 16. The camp is open to kids ages 5 to 12 and is led by Imperial SC and GFI Academy, with special guest appearances by soccer legends Brian McBride and Boniek Garcia. Those interested can register here or by going to SLSpaceCowboys.com/Events.

Sunday, June 14 vs. Sacramento @ 6:35 pm

The homestand concludes with Constellation Field's transformation for Toy Story Night. The Space Cowboys will wear special Toy Story Jerseys that will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting Candlelighters. Fans can also enjoy free claw games on the concourse as part of the festivities.

On Orion's Kids Day, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, it's Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will make also be on hand for the series finale.

Family Four Packs presented by Jellystone Park Waller are available for Sunday and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code "FAMILYFOUR" at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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