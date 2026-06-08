Branch Rickey and Lorenzo Bundy to be Inducted into Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced former Pacific Coast League President Branch Rickey and Isotopes manager Lorenzo Bundy will be inducted into the Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 27 in an on-field Pre-Game ceremony at Isotopes Park as part of Dukes Retro Night.

First pitch against Salt Lake is set for 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is slated to begin at approximately 6:10 pm in front of the pitcher's mound. A Post-Game drone show, presented by the Albuquerque Journal, is also scheduled (weather permitting).

Rickey -grandson of Wesley Branch Rickey, who helped integrate Major League Baseball in 1947-served as the 17 th president of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) from 1998-2020. During his tenure, he oversaw construction of 10 new ballparks, including Isotopes Park, earning the PCL as the most progressive league in professional baseball. Rickey was also a key catalyst in several major milestones in Isotopes history, including approving the relocation of the Calgary Cannons to Albuquerque and advocating for the Isotopes to host the 2007 Triple-A All-Star Game and 2011 Triple-A Baseball National Championship Game.

Bundy, the sixth manager in Isotopes history, recorded 226 victories during his three-year tenure from 2011-13, which ranks third-most all-time amongst Isotopes skippers. In 2012, he was named the PCL's Manager of the year after his Isotopes club won the PCL American Conference Southern Division Championship with a franchise-tying 80 wins. The playoff appearance was the third-and most recent-in Isotopes history. Bundy also managed the PCL squad during the 2011 Triple-A All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. After attending James Madison University (1978-81), where he still ranks amongst the school's career leaders in numerous categories, he signed with the Texas Rangers as an undrafted free agent in 1981. He went on to play in the minors from 1981-89 before beginning his coaching career in 1990.

Tickets are still available for Dukes Retro Night. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 8, 2026

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