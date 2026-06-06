Adams Outstanding, But Isotopes Drop 1-0 Heartbreaker

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







South Jordan, UT - Josh Lowe's first-inning RBI double held up all night for the game's lone run, as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night in an extremely rare 1-0 game in the Pacific Coast League.

Blake Adams made the spot start for the Isotopes, replacing Zach Agnos who was scratched and called up to the Major Leagues less than an hour before first pitch. Adams delivered a sterling performance, working five innings of three-hit, one-run ball with one walks and nine strikeouts, and was saddled with the very tough luck defeat.

Albuquerque had several golden opportunities late in the contest in which they were unable to cash in. Zac Veen was stranded at third following a one-out triple in the sixth. The Isotopes put runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but Cole Carrigg struck out to end the frame. The first two hitters reached in the eighth, before a strikeout and double play grounder squashed their hopes. In the ninth, Drew Avans lined a two-out single before Mike Anticogrounded out to end the contest.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes lost a nine-inning game by the score of 1-0 for the 14th time in team history, and second this season (other: April 1 vs. Reno). All time, 12 of the 14 instances have taken place on the road, including on Sept. 11, 2009 when the Memphis Redbirds ended Albuquerque's season in Game 3 of the American Conference Championship Series, completing a three-game sweep.

- Friday was the first time the Isotopes ever lost a 1-0 decision in Salt Lake. They previously won a pair of nine-inning games at Smith's Ballpark by a 1-0 final: May 22, 2014 and June 9, 2015. Albuquerque also defeated Salt Lake 1-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Aug. 31, 2016 which was a seven-inning contest.

- Veen led the way offensively with a 3-for-4 night including a triple, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Veen is 20-for-39 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, and seven RBI during the stretch.

- Drew Avans was 2-for-4, his first multi-hit game since May 19 at Las Vegas. He had been 5-for-45 in his previous 10 contests.

- Charlie Condon drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. He is slashing .310/.437/.655 with eight doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and 11 walks during the stretch.

- Cole Carrigg was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, and is just 9-for-32 over his last nine contests.

- Adams' nine strikeouts tied for the most by an Albuquerque pitcher in 2026 (also: Domingo Acevedo, May 22 at Las Vegas). It was the third consecutive year an Isotopes hurler recorded nine punchouts in a game against the Bees (others: Noah Davis - June 29, 2024; Carson Palmquist - May 3, 2025).

- The Isotopes have dropped three of the first four games in a series for the third time this season (also: March 31-April 3 vs. Reno, April 28-May 1 vs. El Paso).

- Albuquerque's pitching staff allowed one run or fewer for the ninth time in 2026 (last: May 8 at Sugar Land, 2-1 win). The team accomplished the feat just four times all of last season.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees continue their series on Saturday at 6:35 pm MT. Albuquerque has not announced a starting pitcher, while right-hander George Klassen will start for Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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