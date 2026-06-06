Comets' Late Suge Fizzles in 6-4 Heartbreaker

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind by five runs and made some noise late in the game, but ultimately lost to the Round Rock Express, 6-4, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock (26-35) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning with a pair of two-run homers by Jonah Bride and Cooper Johnson - both with two outs. The Express scored again in the fourth inning to make it 5-0. The Comets (34-26) netted a run in the sixth inning on a fielder's choice, but the Express got the run back in the seventh inning, scoring on a wild pitch. The Comets scored once in the eighth inning and entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing, 6-2. James Tibbs III hit a two-run homer, and the Comets later put the tying runs on base with one out but couldn't complete the comeback.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost three of the first four games of a series for the first time this season, and OKC is now 1-3 this week after going 13-3 over the previous 16 games entering this series...The Comets have lost five of the last seven home games, with four of the defeats by one or two runs.

-James Tibbs III hit his league-leading 18th home run of the season and has now hit six home runs in the last eight games and seven home runs in the last 10 games.

-Oklahoma City has gone deep in 10 of the last 11 games, hitting 20 home runs since May 24.

-Zach Ehrhard drew a walk in the fifth inning to extend his on-base streak to 26 games...Ehrhard went 0-for-4 and was kept without a hit for just the third time in the last 18 games.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 0-for-4 with a walk while playing the entire game at third base. It marked the first time Edman played all nine innings during his rehab assignment...Edman is 7-for-24 with a homer and two RBI through seven games with the Comets.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to recover against Round Rock on Saturday 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, as the Comets celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Route 66. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 5, 2026

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