Comets Right Ship with 5-4 Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets ended a two-game skid, securing a 5-4 win against the Round Rock Express Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Zach Ehrhard led the Oklahoma City offense early with solo home runs in the first and third innings for the game's first two hits. Round Rock (25-35) answered with a four-run fourth inning, collecting five hits including a two-run double from John Taylor to start the Express scoring. Ehrhard got a run back for the Comets with an infield single in the fifth inning and Oklahoma City (34-25) took a 5-4 lead on a two-out single from Alek Thomas later in the inning. Round Rock had two runners on in the sixth inning and loaded the bases in the eighth, but the Comets bullpen held the Express scoreless over the final five innings. OKC pitcher Wyatt Mills tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his fourth save of the year to close the win.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City picked up its first win of the series against the Express after back-to-back losses and now trails Round Rock, 2-1, in the six-game set...Thursday marked the ninth time in 15 contests between the Comets and Express this season that a game was decided by one run. Additionally, seven of the nine games played in OKC between the teams have been decided by one run.

-Zach Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored as he boosted the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season to 25 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely his last five games and in 15 of his last 17 games, going 24-for-56 with nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI and 16 walks...Ehrhard matched his career-high of two home runs, previously done June 1, 2025 with Double-A Portland (BOS) at Altoona.

-The leadoff home run from Zach Ehrhard was the third for Oklahoma City this season and second at home. Ehrhard collected the Comets' first leadoff homer since Ryan Fitzgerald May 5 vs. Salt Lake...Ehrhard's multi-homer game was the ninth for Oklahoma City hitters this season.

-The Comets hit two home runs and have now hit multiple homers in six of the last seven games and have homered in nine of the last 10 games, totaling 19 homers since May 24.

-Starting pitcher River Ryan (3-0) matched his career-high of 6.0 innings for the second straight start, allowing four runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four batters. The righty threw a career-high 96 pitches in his third consecutive victory.

-Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Evan Phillips began his Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City, tossing two-thirds of the eighth inning, allowing a hit and walk with one strikeout, throwing 17 pitches (9 strikes). The appearance was his first since May 5, 2025 with Los Angeles at Miami as he is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Next Up: The Comets look to even their series against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Friday on Salute to Armed Forces Night presented by Casey's at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The night is scheduled to feature recognition of military members, while players and coaches take the field in special commemorative camouflage jerseys and hats. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Casey's are scheduled to follow the game. The Comets continue their series against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 4, 2026

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