Comets Can't Get Bats Going in Narrow Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets offense was limited to three hits in a 3-2 loss to the Round Rock Express Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Round Rock (24-34) scored the first run of the series on a solo home run from John Taylor who won an 11-pitch battle against Comets starting pitcher Christian Romero. Taylor struck again in his next at-bat in the fourth inning with a RBI single. A solo homer by Keyber Rodriguez followed in the fifth inning to boost the Express to a 3-0 lead. Oklahoma City (33-24) got on the board with a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth inning with a bases-loaded RBI single off the bat of Zach Ehrhard, which was coupled with an Express throwing error to bring in two runs and trim the deficit to, 3-2. The Comets were then held without a hit over the final four innings in the loss.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City's four-game winning streak came to an end in the series opener against Round Rock. The Comets four-game winning streak against Round Rock also expired.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Tommy Edman continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored at the plate while playing seven innings at second base. Edman is 6-for-16 with a homer and two RBI through five games with the Comets and has now collected a hit in all five contests...Edman is recovering from an arthroscopic debridement of his right ankle.

-Zach Ehrhard singled in the fifth inning and later drew a walk and recorded a stolen base as he boosted the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season to 23 games...Ehrhard has also hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 20-for-49 with seven extra-base hits, 13 RBI and 14 walks.

-Oklahoma City pitchers have allowed three or less runs in eight of the last nine contests. During that span, the Comets have surrendered 18 runs...The Comets bullpen tossed 5.1 scoreless frames with four hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Next Up: Oklahoma City look to even its series against Round Rock at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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