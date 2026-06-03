Rainiers Cruise to 6-1 Win over River Cats in Series Opener

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (24-34) snapped their 10-game losing streak with a 6-1 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (33-23) in the series opener at Sutter Health Park. Carson Taylor recorded three hits and an RBI on his birthday before Colin Davis smacked his sixth home run of the season. Randy Dobnak logged his fourth quality start, tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one en route to his fourth win of the season.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Nate Furman roped a triple off the top of the right-center field for the River Cats' first hit of the ballgame. Then, Jesús Rodríguez drove a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing home Furman to give Sacramento an early 1-0 lead.

Tacoma took the lead in the third inning. With one out, Connor Joe worked a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then, he stole third and later scored when Victor Labrada beat out an infield single, tying the game at one. After Brian O'Keefe struck out, Labrada moved up to second on a wild pitch and then, Carson Taylor lined a double into the left field corner, plating Labrada and giving the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.

Tacoma extended their lead in the top of the sixth inning. Taylor dropped a leadoff single into shallow left-center field for his third hit of the night. Then, Colin Davis (6) deposited a two-run blast into the Rainiers' bullpen, making it 4-1.

The Rainiers continued to pad their lead with a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Spencer Packard led off the frame with a double down the left field line and advanced to third when Joe flared a single into shallow left field. With runners on the corners and no outs, Labrada laid down a bunt single to the right side of the infield, pushing Joe up to second and bringing home Packard, extending the Rainiers' lead to four. Then, Joe moved up to third when O'Keefe grounded into a double play. The next batter, Taylor, pounded a ball to third while a fielding error allowed Joe to score, giving Tacoma a 6-1 lead.

After allowing one run in the first inning, Dobnak tossed five straight scoreless frames and retired the last ten batters he faced before being relieved by Domingo González.

González, Josh Simpson, and Cole Wilcox combined to hold the River Cats off the board over the final three frames. The trio only allowed one hit and one walk while striking out four to get the Rainiers back in the win column with a 6-1 victory over Sacramento on Tuesday night.

The Rainiers look to extend their series lead to two games Wednesday night. RHP Gabe Mosser will get the ball for Tacoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Randy Dobnak recorded his second consecutive quality start and fourth of the season Tuesday by tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one...his four quality starts are tied for the second-most in Triple-A and marked Tacoma's 16th quality start as a staff, the most by any minor league team...it's the second time Dobnak has posted back-to-back quality starts this season, the first time being from April 28-May 3 with both starts coming against Las Vegas.

INF Carson Taylor turned in his second three-hit game of the season on his birthday Tuesday night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and a run scored...he became the first Rainiers hitter to record three hits on his birthday since Samad Taylor (3x5, HR, 4RBI) on July 11, 2025...Taylor has played four games on his birthday in his career, going 5-for-15 with one double, three RBI, and two runs scored...since May 1, Taylor holds a .451 OBP, fifth-best in the PCL over that span.

OF Colin Davis crushed his sixth home run of the season Tuesday, finishing 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and a run scored...over his last 16 games, Davis is hitting .322 (19x59) with six home runs, 15 RBI, and seven walks...he recorded a hit in 12 of those 16 games.

OF Victor Labrada recorded his 11th multi-hit performance Tuesday night, finishing 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored...it's the third time this season he has recorded two hits and two RBI in the same game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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