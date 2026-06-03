Germán Márquez Pitches Well in Chihuahuas Loss Tuesday

Published on June 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-2 Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. It was the first time the teams have met this season.

San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez started for El Paso on MLB Injury Rehab and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three. Márquez allowed only one hit and didn't walk any batters. Chihuahuas center fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, which is the longest current streak on the team.

El Paso's runs came on an RBI double by Nick Schnell in the fourth inning and an RBI single by Marcos Castañon in the bottom of the sixth. Tuesday's win ended Sugar Land's four-game losing streak.

Team Records: Sugar Land (24-34), El Paso (25-33)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land LHP Colton Gordon (1-3, 4.42) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (1-1, 2.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 7 El Paso 2 - Tuesday

WP: Alexander (2-2)

LP: Wolf (2-4)

S: None

Time: 2:47

Attn: 4,094







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 3, 2026

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