Chihuahuas Hit Three Homers in 13-7 Win Saturday

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas hit three home runs in their 13-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. It was the Chihuahuas' second win in the first five games of the series.

El Paso leadoff hitter Pablo Reyes went 3-for-4 with three doubles, and he has five doubles in the past two games. It was the first three-double game by an El Paso batter since Ripken Reyes on August 30, 2025 in a home game against Tacoma. Center fielder Carlos Rodríguez hit his first Chihuahuas home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning.

Nick Schnell and Marcos Castañon hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the fifth, El Paso's first set of back-to-back homers since Mason McCoy and Schnell on April 17 at Round Rock. Schnell has three home runs in the past four games, and his 10 this season are seventh-most in the Pacific Coast League. Chihuahuas starter JP Sears pitched five innings for the fifth time in his last seven starts and his seven strikeouts were one shy of his season high.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 13, Isotopes 7 Final Score (05/30/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (25-31), Albuquerque (31-25)

Next Game: Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Fernando Sanchez (0-1, 9.82) vs. Albuquerque LHP Sean Sullivan (5-3, 5.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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