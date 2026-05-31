Early Deficit Looms as Bees Come Up Short in Fifth Game

Published on May 30, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX. - The Bees fell on Saturday as Round Rock built an early lead and answered every Salt Lake rally. Austin Wynns and Yolmer Sánchez helped fuel a midgame rally, and Wynns added a two-run homer in the seventh to pull the Bees within two, but the Express responded and held on for a 7-4 win.

Round Rock 7, Salt Lake 4 WP: Trey Supak (2-3)

LP: Alek Manoah (0-1)

SV: Mason Thompson (3)

Key Performers Austin Wynns: 3-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB Nelson Rada: 2-4, R Trey Mancini: 1-3, R, BB, K Game Summary The game opened with a clean first inning before Alek Manoah made his Bees debut after being optioned by the Angels earlier this month. Round Rock immediately applied pressure in the bottom half, using a leadoff single and a throwing error to put a runner 90 feet away.

The Express grabbed a 1-0 lead on a groundout to shortstop Denzer Guzman before a bases-loaded balk plated another run later in the frame, giving Round Rock a 2-0 advantage after one.

A leadoff walk to rehabbing Wyatt Langford in the third proved costly for Manoah. Two batters later, Blaine Crim launched his second homer since joining Round Rock on May 23, a two-run shot that gave him nine RBI over his last three games. The blast extended the Express lead to 4-0 and ended Manoah's outing.

Three straight singles began the fifth inning. A Yolmer Sánchez force out to first plated Salt Lake's first run of the game. The next hitter, Austin Wynns hit his second single of the game, scoring another and cutting Round Rock's lead in half.

The Express fought right back in the next frame. Another leadoff walk plagued Salt Lake as Cody Freeman hit his first homer of the year, scoring two and putting the Express back up by four.

Both bullpens posted zeroes in the sixth. After a single and a stolen base with one out in the top of the seventh by Sánchez, Wynns smashed his third hit of the game, sending his second homer as a Bee 407 feet to left field. It got Salt Lake within two runs headed to the bottom of the seventh.

A sky-aided double down the left-field line added another run for the home side, which led 7-4 after seven innings and stood as the final score. Both teams went scoreless over the final frame and a half, securing at least a series split for the Express.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake fell in their Saturday contest tonight and now will look to split the series on Sunday afternoon. Scoring exactly four runs has doomed the Bees, as they are 1-8 in that situation. They dropped just their third game when outhitting their opponent, sitting at 18-3 when they do so in 2026.

- The Bees have yet to win a road series this season, failing to do so in their first four attempts. The last road series victory for Salt Lake came last August 26-31, 2025 in Round Rock and was one of three road series wins in the 2025 campaign (at Oklahoma City, July 29-August 3; at Albuquerque, April 29-May 4).

- In his first game at the Triple-A level since September 18, 2025, Alek Manoah struck out his 85th batter at the level in the 3rd inning. The new Bee was optioned from the Angels on May 17th and finished with 2.1 innings of work, striking out two and giving up four runs, all earned.

- Trey Mancini pushed his on-base streak to 14 games with a second inning walk. The infielder has seven free passes across this stretch. The veteran infielder later singled up the middle in the fifth to push his hitting streak to 10 games. Mancini eventually came around to score Salt Lake's first run of the night and has now scored in nine consecutive games.

- Austin Wynns recorded a hit for the second straight game with a two-out single in the third inning. The catcher has now hit safely in four of his last five appearances and collected his eighth hit in eight games with Salt Lake. Wynns also threw out two runners attempting to steal, giving him three caught stealings as a Bee. He later drove in Salt Lake's second run with an opposite-field single in the fifth. Wynns' second home run as a Bee got Salt Lake within two in the seventh inning.

- In the bottom of the fourth inning, Justin Dunn notched his 95th strikeout at the Triple-A level. The punchout was his 13th in his time as a Bee. Dunn now has 640 in his professional career that started in the 2016 season. In his 1.2 inning outing, the veteran recorded his fourth straight scoreless appearance. It is his first time in his professional career that he's gone four straight games without allowing a run.

- With a two-out single in the seventh, Josh Lowe extended his hitting streak to four games. The outfielder has hit safely in five of his first six games with Salt Lake and collected his eighth hit of the series.

- Yolmer Sánchez collected his third hit of the series with a seventh-inning single. The utilityman then stole his seventh base of the season and later scored on Austin Wynns' second homer of the year, marking his fifth run of the series.

- Shaun Anderson struck out his 385th batter at the Triple-A level in the seventh inning.

He has 24 punchouts as a Bee this season.

- After a five-game hitless drought, Nelson Rada recorded his third hit in two games with a fifth-inning single and later scored. He added another line drive single in the eighth, marking back-to-back multi-hit games and his 14th of the season.

- Omar Martinez collected his second hit in as many days with a fifth-inning single. It marks his first back-to-back games with a hit since a five-game streak from April 17-23.

Up Next

The Bees look for a series split as they square off against the Express Sunday afternoon at Dell Diamond with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m MDT from the Lone Star State.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 30, 2026

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