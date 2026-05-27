Moore and Mancini Four Hit Performances Guide Salt Lake to Fifth Straight Win

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ROUND ROCK, TX. - Christian Moore and Trey Mancini each paced the Bees with four-hit nights, surging Salt Lake to a 7-1 series opening win in Round Rock. The two infielders provided enough run support for George Klassen, who earned his first Triple-A victory and helped the Bees extend their winning streak to five games.

Salt Lake 7, Round Rock 1

WP: George Klassen (1-4)

LP: Jose Corniell (0-2)

Key Performers

Christian Moore: 4-4, 3B, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB

Trey Mancini: 4-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, K

Denzer Guzman: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R, K

George Klassen: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R/1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, W

Game Summary

The series opener at Dell Diamond saw Round Rock strike first in the bottom of the first inning, using a Diego Castillo RBI single to grab an early 1-0 advantage. Salt Lake starter George Klassen quickly found his rhythm following the hit, retiring the next batter on a groundout and proceeding to hang zeros on the scoreboard until his departure in the fifth.

The Bees remained scoreless until a dominant third-inning offensive burst saw them cross the plate five times. Yolmer Sánchez sparked the rally with a leadoff walk and quickly scored on Christian Moore's fourth triple of the season. After Josh Lowe followed with a walk, Denzer Guzman delivered an RBI single. The onslaught continued when Trey Mancini roped his 15th double of the year to drive in two more runners. Bryce Teodosio then capped the five-run frame with a run-scoring single, giving Salt Lake a 5-1 lead after three innings of play.

In the fourth, Klassen threw a scoreless half-inning to keep the Express quiet before Salt Lake padded its lead when Lowe hit into a fielder's choice to bring home Sanchez for the team's second run in as many innings.

The score held steady until the top of the sixth inning as Guzman came through with a clutch RBI double to extend the lead 7-1. That knock represented Guzman's 15th double of the season.

Salt Lake went on to secure their fifth consecutive victory as both bullpens traded zeros to end the contest.

Game Notes

Salt Lake has won five in a row, their longest winning streak of the season. It ties the longest streak in the last two seasons, when Salt Lake collected the first five games of a home series against Omaha on May 20-24, 2025. The next longest win streak is 12 games put up by the 2024 Bees between July 14-31 of that season. Today's victory also pushed Salt Lake to a 26-25 record, one game above .500 for the first time since April 11, 2025 when they were 7-6.

Bees pitchers held Round Rock to three hits tonight, the second such accomplishment this season (Apr. 18 (Game 2) vs. Sugar Land). However, this is Salt Lake's first nine-inning three-hitter since August 31, 2025 at Round Rock. That also means it is back-to-back contests at Dell Diamond in which the Bees have thrown a three-hitter against the Express; they won both games.

The Salt Lake bullpen has allowed zero earned runs over their last 7.2 innings pitched, including four scoreless frames tonight. It has been a collective effort across this streak with six different arms contributing to the streak. Jared Southard, Huascar Ynoa, Kaleb Ort, Najer Victor, Joey Lucchesi and Justin Dunn have each recorded scoreless outings, with the only blemish being an unearned run allowed by Ynoa in the eighth inning of Sunday's 12-8 victory over Tacoma.

Salt Lake has tallied a four-run inning in four of their last five games, putting up a five-spot in the third tonight. This is the Bees' 24th four or more run frame this season, and the team holds a 15-3 record in games featuring at least one four-run inning.

The Bees swiped four bases on Tuesday, their third game in 2026 with four steals (Apr. 22 at LV; May 14 vs. ELP). They moved to 2-1 when recording 4+ stolen bases in a single contest.

This is the third straight game the Bees have posted a double-digit hit total, tallying at least 11 hits in each of the three contests. This season, Salt Lake is 16-9 when recording 10 or more base knocks in a single game. They have also outhit their opponent in each of these three games, moving to 17-2 in 2026 when they accomplish this feat and 4-1 on the road. Finally, Salt Lake remained perfect away from home when they allowed the home team to score three runs or less, winning all five road games.

Yolmer Sánchez drew two walks, pushing his on-base streak to 14 games, the team's longest active stretch since Nick Madrigal's 20-gamer was snapped tonight. Sánchez notched his second straight game with multiple walks, following up a three-walk day on Sunday with his pair of free passes tonight.

Nick Madrigal's 20-game on-base streak came to an end tonight, after an 0-for-4 day. The infielder batted .333 (26-for-78) with 16 runs scored, two doubles, two homers, 15 RBI, 12 walks, three stolen bases and an .855 OPS over the 20 games. It was the second longest on-base stretch in his career, only trailing a 23-game stretch with Triple-A Charlotte on August 1-27, 2019.

Christian Moore collected four hits tonight, with two doubles and a triple, falling a home run shy of completing the cycle. He also scored twice tonight for the seventh straight game, currently the second longest streak in the PCL; it is one shy of his season-high, an eight-game span between April 8-18. The third baseman has drawn a walk in five of his most recent six games, with six total in that stretch.

A four-hit night for Trey Mancini marked his second consecutive multi-hit effort, after a 2-for-5 day on Sunday. Mancini drove home two runs tonight and has tallied an RBI in five straight games, with multiple recorded in three games over that span. The infielder also continued his hitting streak, now at six games. Mancini's four hits equaled his highest hit total since May 19, 2021, when he was playing for the Baltimore Orioles.

Mancini and Moore both tallied four hit performances tonight, marking the second pair of Salt Lake teammates to accomplish that feat in a single game this season (Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri, May 1 vs. Sacramento). Prior to this season, the last time a Bees duo had each collected four hits in the same game was on April 7, 2023 at Albuquerque, when Michael Stefanic and Chad Stevens each had four-hit ledgers.

With his RBI single in the third, Bryce Teodosio now has hits in six of the eight games he's played as a Bee this year. After joining Salt Lake from the Angels, he has three multi-hit performances after tonight.

George Klassen recorded his best start since April 25 at Las Vegas as he threw five innings of one-run baseball. He surrendered a lone single, walked four and struck out six in his first Triple-A victory. It snapped a streak of four straight starts where the Wisconsin native lasted three innings or fewer. Klassen recorded his 300th professional strikeout in the fourth, punching out Round Rock's Diego Castillo. It took the right-hander nine total starts/appearances in Triple-A to get his first win at the level, and he now has 11 total across his three seasons in professional baseball.

Two run-scoring hits from Denzer Guzman gave him his fifth straight multi-hit ledger, dating back to May 21; it is the longest streak in his career. Guzman roped his 15th double of the campaign into the right-center gap in the sixth. He paces the team in two-base hits and is tied for the third most in the PCL. Guzman's pair of RBI on Tuesday night gave him a PCL-best 47 on the year with 28 coming in the month of May where is batting .411 this month.

In relief of Klassen during the sixth, Najer Victor delivered his second consecutive scoreless performance. The right-hander pitched two frames and notched two strikeouts. Since his promotion from Rocket City, he has made seven appearances for Salt Lake, giving up runs in only two of those outings.

Justin Dunn recorded a scoreless ninth tonight, marking his third straight scoreless appearance. He has four total innings of work over that span along with three strikeouts, exactly one in each outing. Dunn owns a 2.57 ERA across his most recent five games pitched, allowing two earned runs in seven innings.

Joey Lucchesi delivered his second straight shutout performance in an inning of relief. He allowed no runs on no hits without a walk and struck out one. Lucchesi lowered his season ERA to 3.78 and has been especially dominant on the road posting a 2.57 ERA away from home.

Up Next

Salt Lake is back to work Wednesday against the Express (Triple-A, Texas Rangers), continuing a six-game set in the Lone Star State at 5:45 p.m. MDT from Dell Diamond.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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