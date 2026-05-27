Solak Homers in Chihuahuas 5-3 Loss Tuesday in Albuquerque

Published on May 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored five times in a nine-batter second inning Tuesday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 5-3 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. It was the opener of a six-game road trip for the Chihuahuas.

El Paso scored first on a solo home run in the first inning by Nick Solak, who also had a single. It was the fourth consecutive game that Solak reached base multiple times, and his .428 on-base percentage is eighth-best in the Pacific Coast League. Solak has homered in three of the last four games. Third baseman Marcos Castañon went 0-for-4, ending his 10-game hitting streak.

Chihuahuas starting pitcher Fernando Sanchez threw five innings and struck out seven batters, both of which tied his season high. Victor Duarte caught an Albuquerque runner trying to steal Tuesday, which was the fourth caught stealing by an El Paso catcher in the last two games. Cole Carrigg stole his Triple-A leading 27th base of the season on Tuesday for the Isotopes.

Team Records: El Paso (23-29), Albuquerque (29-23)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-3, 5.73) vs. Albuquerque RHP Valente Bellozo (0-3, 7.22). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Albuquerque 5 El Paso 3 - Tuesday

WP: Sullivan (5-3)

LP: Sanchez (0-1)

S: Shook (7)

Time: 2:12

Attn: 6,704







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 27, 2026

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