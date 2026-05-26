Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Round Rock Express

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 26 | 5:45 PM MDT

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 27 | 5:45 PM MDT

Game 3 - Thursday, May 28 | 5:45 PM MDT

Game 4 - Friday, May 29 | 6:05 PM MDT

Game 5 - Saturday, May 30 | 5:05 PM MDT

Game 6 - Sunday, May 31 | 12:05 PM MDT

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Choosin' Texas

After a 12-game homestand, the Salt Lake Bees hit the road for a trip to the Lone Star State to face the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond - their only visit to Round Rock during the 2026 season. The Express will make the return trip to Salt Lake in September for the Bees' final homestand of the year. Salt Lake won its road series against Round Rock in August last season and split the six-game set at The Ballpark at America First Square in June, finishing 7-5 against the Express in 2025. Nelson Rada starred in last year's series at Round Rock, batting .350 (7-for-20) with seven runs scored and four stolen bases, highlighted by a career-high four-hit performance on August 26. Brett Kerry also excelled against the Express, tossing two quality starts while going 2-0 with a 2.77 ERA. Out of the bullpen, Jared Southard and Samy Natera Jr. each delivered a pair of scoreless appearances.

All My Ex's Live in Texas

Bees manager Doug Davis returns to Round Rock this week after spending the previous three seasons at the helm of the Express from 2023-25. Davis compiled a 237-210 record during his tenure and guided Round Rock to its first Pacific Coast League Championship appearance since 2019 after leading the club to a franchise-record 89 wins and a second-half title. Davis posted winning records in two of his three seasons managing Round Rock, including a 77-73 mark in 2025, a season in which he also reached the milestone of 900 career managerial victories.

Bees Are Buzzing

Salt Lake's four straight wins mark the longest winning streak of the season, surpassing two different instances of three consecutive wins (Apr. 12-15; Apr. 21-23). The Bees secured their second straight series taking five of six from Tacoma. It is the first time in nearly one year that Salt Lake won five games in a single series, last doing so May 21-25, 2025 vs. Omaha. The Bees finished their season-long 12-game homestand with a 9-3 record, propelling them to a 25-25 (.500) record for the first time since April 17, 2025 when they were 9-9.

Mashing in May

Denzer Guzman is batting .412 in May, leading Triple-A with 35 hits while tying Jacob Gonzalez of Charlotte with 26 RBI. Guzman notched his fourth multi-hit game in a row on Sunday, hitting safely in 16 of his last 17 games. Sunday was Guzman's fifth multi-hit game of the series as he batted .444 (12-for-27) this week with two home runs, four doubles and seven RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

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