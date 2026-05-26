Salt Lake vs Tacoma Series Recap

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #5

May 19 - 24

Salt Lake 5-1

Game 1 - Salt Lake 7, Tacoma 5

WP: Shaun Anderson (1 - 0) LP: Dane Dunning (2 - 5) SV: Kaleb Ort (1)

Shaun Anderson set the tone on Soccer Night, retiring six of the first seven Tacoma hitters as Salt Lake opened the second series of its 12-game homestand. The Bees backed him with a four-run second inning as Yolmer Sanchez, Donovan Walton, and Denzer Guzman each delivered RBI hits to build a 4-0 lead. Tacoma answered with a two-run double from Ryan Bliss in the third, but Salt Lake kept the pressure on with runs in the fourth and fifth behind RBI efforts from Omar Martinez, Nick Madrigal, and Walton. Anderson finished strong, striking out four across five innings while retiring the final four batters he faced. Tacoma chipped away late, scoring once in the sixth before threatening in the ninth after Victor Robles doubled home two runs with the bases loaded. Kaleb Ort escaped the jam with a strikeout and game-ending groundout to secure the Bees' 7-5 win in the series opener.

Game 2 - Tacoma 13, Salt Lake 1

WP: Casey Lawrence (3 - 3) LP: George Klassen (0 - 4)

George Klassen struck out the side in the first inning after allowing two early baserunners, but Tacoma broke through in the second as Jackson Reetz delivered an RBI single before Brock Rodden launched a grand slam that chased Klassen after 1.2 innings. Casey Lawrence dominated for Tacoma, retiring the first 15 Dirty Sodas hitters and carrying a perfect game into the sixth before Trey Mancini doubled to break it up. Houston Harding allowed just one run in relief, but Tacoma pulled away with four runs in the seventh and three more in the ninth. Utah avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when Donovan Walton singled home Christian Moore in the 13-1 loss.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 3

WP: Brett Kerry (2 - 3) LP: Randy Dobnak (3 - 4)

Brett Kerry turned in a dominant start Thursday night, retiring the Rainiers in order to open the game and allowing just one baserunner through the first three innings. Christian Moore gave Salt Lake an early 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the third before Kerry continued to cruise through six strong innings with help from a key double play in the fifth. The Bees broke the game open in the fifth with six two-out runs. Denzer Guzman lined a two-run single to center, then Trey Mancini delivered the biggest hit of the night with a 404-foot grand slam to left-center that stretched the advantage to 7-0. Kerry finished with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings, earning his first quality start of 2026 and the 13th of his Bees career despite allowing a two-run homer in the seventh. Donovan Walton added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh while Jared Southard struck out four batters in 1.2 innings of relief, including a strikeout of the side in the eighth. Joey Lucchesi recorded the final three outs as Salt Lake closed out an 8-3 victory over Tacoma.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 3

WP: Sam Aldegheri (3 - 3) LP: Gabe Mosser (2 - 2)

Tacoma jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after the first three batters reached base and later scored on a single and bases-loaded walk. Salt Lake responded with its highest-scoring inning of the season in the second, erupting for eight runs behind Denzer Guzman's three-run homer and four total runs accounted for in the frame. Sam Aldegheri settled in and delivered a quality start, while Guzman added his second homer of the night in the fifth with a 415-foot blast beyond the bullpens. Yohan Macias collected his first Triple-A hit in the sixth after being promoted from High-A Tri-City earlier in the day. The Bees bullpen handled the rest, with Najer Victor and Kaleb Ort combining for scoreless relief to finish off the win.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5 (10 inn.)

WP: Joey Lucchesi (1 - 1) LP: Domingo Gonzalez (0 - 1)

Christian Moore sparked Salt Lake offensively with a first-inning single before Nick Madrigal delivered an RBI knock to put the Bees ahead 1-0. In the fifth, Madrigal extended Salt Lake's lead with his second homer of the season, a 387-foot shot to left field. Tacoma responded with five unanswered runs in the 7th and 8th to take a 5-3 lead. The Bees answered in dramatic fashion in the ninth. Arol Vera opened the inning with a triple, Moore added a sacrifice fly, and Trey Mancini later tied the game with an RBI single after hits from Madrigal and Denzer Guzman kept the rally alive. Joey Lucchesi stranded two runners in the top of the 10th to keep the game even, setting up Salt Lake's walk-off finish. With two outs in the bottom half, Austin Wynns lined a game-winning single up the middle to score Mancini and complete the Bees' 6-5 comeback victory over Tacoma.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 12, Tacoma 8

WP: Huascar Ynoa (2 - 1) LP: Robinson Ortiz (0 - 2)

Shaun Anderson turned in a strong start in the series finale, striking out seven over 4.2 innings while allowing just one run before Salt Lake's offense powered the Bees to a 12-8 win over Tacoma. Trey Mancini extended his Sunday hit streak to 12 games and sparked a four-run second inning, while Austin Wynns crushed a three-run homer to give Salt Lake an early lead. Yolmer Sánchez added three RBI, including a run-scoring double in the third as the Bees built a 5-1 advantage. Tacoma stormed back with a six-run sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead, but Salt Lake answered immediately. Nick Madrigal's sacrifice fly and a Mancini groundout to the pitcher tied the game in the sixth before Josh Lowe's RBI double in the seventh pushed the Bees back in front. After Tacoma tied it again in the eighth, Denzer Guzman doubled to set up Mancini's go-ahead two-run homer. Bryce Teodosio capped the four-run frame with his first home run of the season on a two-run shot, while Kaleb Ort finished off the ninth to secure Salt Lake's fourth straight win and a 5-1 series victory.

Notable Performers

Denzer Guzman: .444 (12-for-27), 2 HR, 4 2B, 7 RBI, 7 R, 1.259 OPS

Christian Moore: .381 (8-for-21), 2B, 8 R, 2 RBI, 6 BB, .929 OPS

Nick Madrigal: .350 (7-for-20), HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, .891 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez: .412 (7-for-17), 3B, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 5 R, 5 BB, 1.192 OPS

Trey Mancini:,273 (6-for-22), 2 HR, 3 2B, 9 RBI, 5 R, 1.067 OPS

Austin Wynns: .308 (4-for-13), HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, .846 OPS

Shaun Anderson: 2 GS, 1-0, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 11 K

Sam Aldegheri: 1 GS, QS, 1-0, 4.50 ERA, 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 2 K

Caden Dana: 1 GS, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 K

Brett Kerry: 1 GS, QS, 1-0, 2.84 ERA, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Kaleb Ort: 3 G, SV, 0.00 ERA, 2.2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K

Jared Southard: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Justin Dunn: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 2 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Round Rock Express

Tuesday, May 26 - 5:45 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, May 27 - 5:45 p.m. MDT

Thursday, May 28 - 5:45 p.m. MDT

Friday, May 29 - 6:05 p.m. MDT

Saturday, May 30 - 5:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday, May 31 - 12:05 p.m. MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

Salt Lake vs Tacoma Series Recap - Salt Lake Bees

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.