Space Cowboys Return to Constellation Field to Host Oklahoma City Comets for Six Games

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a two-week road trip, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home to Constellation Field as they host the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a six-game series from Tuesday, May 26 through Sunday, May 31.

Tuesday, May 26 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Sugar Land's first home game since May 10 commences with $5 Frozens presented by Cayman Jack with $5 frozen margaritas available at select concession stands around Constellation Field.

It's also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Naskila Casino. Silver Stars memberships are open to all fans ages 55 and older and include tickets to all Tuesday home games, a ticket exchange program, a free drink for every Tuesday home game, a Silver Stars t-shirt and access to play Baseball Bingo each Tuesday night. Silver Stars packages can be purchased online here.

Wednesday, May 27 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

Wednesday brings another Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili with $1 hot dogs throughout the game. Plus, on Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed, dogs are welcome at the ballpark. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owners will need to sign a waiver upon entry.

For the first time in 2026, the Space Cowboys will play as their alternate identity, the Payasos del Rodeo de Sugar Land, as part of Minor League Baseball's 'Copa de la Diversíon.'

It's one of two appearances by Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc during the homestand as the Space Cowboys bat dog can be caught fetching Sugar Land players bats early in the game before moving to the concourse to meet with fans.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, the Space Cowboys are hosting Goodwill Wednesday every Wednesday, where fans can bring any gently used items to donate at Constellation Field on Wednesdays to receive a free lower-bowl ticket to that day's game.

Thursday, May 28 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

With the school year ending, the Space Cowboys are saying 'thank you' to local teachers with Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. All teachers can receive a free lower-bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets with proof of a teacher email. Tickets for teachers can be claimed here.

Brooke Deacon, who works as a Special Education teacher and was recognized as the 2026 Wood Creek Elementary School Teacher of the Year, is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Chris Canetti, the President of the FIFA World Cup Houston Host Committee will also throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

In addition, the Space Cowboys will host Harambe Remembrance Night. The evening will feature a Harambe Ofrenda near the main entrance of the ballpark, a pregame parade around the warning track and a pregame moment of silence.

Enjoy discounts on select beers and sodas on another Thirsty Thursday by Eureka Heights.

New for 2026, the Space Cowboys are offering their Military Value Plan (MVP) which is available exclusively for active duty and retired military personnel and their families. The MVP includes tickets to every Thursday home games, flexible ticket options and a limited-edition Space Cowboys t-shirt for just $65 per plan.

Friday, May 29 vs. Oklahoma City @ 7:05 pm

The weekend kicks off with a giveaway fit for summer as the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Fishing Shirt presented by Constellation when gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

Constellation Field will be transformed into a galaxy far, far away on Star Wars Night with character appearances, music and Star Wars-themed entertainment all night long. The Space Cowboys will also wear special Star Wars Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting Candlelighters.

Arrive early as Houston Texans Pro Bowl corner Kamari Lassiter is scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Stick around after the game for another Fireworks Friday presented by Visit Sugar Land with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

On Girl Scout Night presented by James Avery, participating girl scout groups will have a pregame parade before having the chance to camp out on the field after the game. Interested groups can request additional information about Girl Scout Night here.

Muffin the Bat Dog presented by PawDoc will make his second and final appearance of the homestand on Friday night.

Saturday, May 30 vs. Oklahoma City @ 6:05 pm

At the conclusion of May, the Space Cowboys will host AAPI Heritage Night presented by Visit Sugar Land to celebrate the impact of the Asian American Pacific Islander Community in Sugar Land and beyond. The first 2,000 fans will receive a special Year of the Fire Horse Jersey presented by Houston Orthodontic Specialists when the gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch.

Part of the night will include pregame performances by Nrityakalpna Dance School and Vu Doan Hoai Huong. Plus, head out to the Bud Light Ice House in center field for Pregame Karaoke from 4:30 - 6:00 pm.

Houston Methodist will also be hosting a Blood Drive in the First Community Club. Donors must have a ticket to Saturday night's game, and donors will receive an Astros replica jersey giveaway.

Sunday, May 31 vs. Oklahoma City @ 2:05 pm

The homestand concludes with Orion's Kids Day, where all kids can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, all kids are invited to stick around for Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell and Steinbring Dentistry.

Family Four Packs are available for Sunday which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44 in the Hot Corner or Grassland. Additional tickets can be added to Family Four Packs, and ticket upgrades are available in Field Box I, Field Box II and Baseline Reserved sections. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' at checkout to redeem.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.