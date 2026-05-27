Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/26 vs. Las Vegas

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/26 vs. Las Vegas

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (3-3, 4.02) vs. Las Vegas RHP Yunior Tur (1-0, 5.06)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD LHP Peyton Alford (#58) - transfer from Double-A Arkansas

ADD INF Connor Joe (#23) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL LHP Gabe Speier - reinstated from Major League rehab

DEL RHP Dane Dunning - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

DEL INF Brock Rodden - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open a six-game homestand against Las Vegas tonight at Cheney Stadium, their second meeting against the Aviators this season...the Rainiers fell in the series finale at Salt Lake on Sunday, 12-8...the Rainiers managed to erase a 5-0 deficit and take the lead thanks to a six-run sixth inning...however, the Bees scored four in the bottom of the eighth to win...Jakson Reetz tied his career-high with three hits, including his second homer of the season...Ryan Bliss, Alejo Lopez and Carson Taylor all tallied multi-hit games in the loss.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a handful of roster moves since taking the field on Sunday...on Tuesday, the Rainiers activated INF/OF Connor Joe (optioned May 22) and LHP Peyton Alford, who was transferred from Double-A Arkansas...to make room on the active roster, RHP Dane Dunning and INF Brock Rodden were both placed on the 7-Day Injured List...Joe appeared in 18 games with Seattle, hitting .182 (6x33) with two doubles and a home run, driving in three runs...Alford, 28, went 6-2 with a 1.42 ERA (3ER/19.0 IP), with two walks and 30 strikeouts.

REETZ ROLLING: Over his last 10 games, C Jakson Reetz has hit .333 (12x36) with a pair of doubles and a home run, driving in four...Reetz tied his career-high with three hits on Sunday, his third three-hit game of the season, all of which have come while playing catcher...his trio of three-hit games while playing catcher are tied for the most in the PCL...Tacoma catchers (playing catcher in game) have combined for six three-hit games this season, the second-most in the PCL, trailing Sacramento's seven.

AFTER 50 GAMES: The Rainiers played their 50th game of the season on Saturday night...below is how Tacoma hitting and pitching have fared over the first 50 games in the last three years:

Season AVG R 2B 3B HR BB SO SB OBP SLG OPS

2026 .261 243 98 4 52 218 413 41 .353 .418 .771

2025 .263 244 84 8 53 175 364 39 .340 .418 .758

2024 .259 299 74 13 53 253 461 107 .366 .421 .787

Season W L ERA R ER HR WHIP BB/9 K/9 AVG

2026 23 27 4.13 224 200 41 1.38 3.96 8.38 .248

2025 20 30 4.95 260 236 33 1.50 4.19 7.78 .268

2024 28 22 5.01 257 238 65 1.39 3.50 7.83 .259

SEEING DOUBLES: INF Ryan Bliss hit a double in the first inning on Sunday, Tacoma's 18th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 27 straight from August 13-September 13, 2023...Tacoma's 103 doubles this season are tied for the most in Triple-A (also: ABQ - 103).

LOPEZ LOCKING IN: In May, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .342 (13x38) with five doubles and four RBI, while drawing six walks to one strikeout...Lopez went 13 games without a strikeout from April 26-May 22, the longest streak in the minor leagues this season...it's the longest streak without a strikeout by a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas went 18 games without a strikeout from July 30-August 19, 2025...Lopez is tied for the lead among all Triple-A hitters, with Salt Lake's Nick Madrigal, (min. 50 PA) with a 2.25 BB/K ratio this season.

COLIN'S CRUSHING: OF Colin Davis went 1-for-4 on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to nine games...over his nine-game streak, Davis is hitting .429 (15x35) with four home runs and 10 RBI...Davis has also scored a run in each of his last nine games, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Samad Taylor did so in 10 straight from August 28-September 7, 2025...since his streaks started on May 14, Davis is tied for the PCL lead with four home runs, ranking third in slugging percentage at .771, fifth in batting average and OPS at 1.271 and eighth in OBP with a .500 mark.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis connected on another double on Saturday night, his 15th of the season and 10th in May, tied for the most in the league...since May 5, Davis is hitting .353 (24x68) with 10 doubles, four homers and 15 RBI...in that time, Davis leads the PCL in doubles and tied for the lead with 14 extra-base hits, ranking second with 46 total bases, third with 24 hits, fourth with a 1.133 OPS and a .676 SLG...Davis ranks fourth among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 49.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners took down the Athletics 9-2 on Monday night...the Mariners scored six of their nine runs in the third inning, aided by two-run home runs from Luke Raley and Dom Canzone...J.P. Crawford hit a solo home run in the fifth and Randy Arozarena clubbed a two-run home run in the ninth inning, finishing a triple shy of the cycle...Luis Castillo pitched 4.0 shutout innings in the start, while Bryce Miller earned his first win with 5.0 innings of work out of the bullpen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

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