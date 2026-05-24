Weiss Fires Season-High 5.1 Innings for Space Cowboys in Saturday Loss

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - Although their starter pitched into the sixth inning, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (21-29) were held off the board as they fell 6-0 to the Sacramento River Cats (29-19) on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.

Sacramento jumped out to a lead in the first inning on a double, a walk, a fielder's choice and a two-RBI double from Drew Cavanaugh, opening a 2-0 lead for the River Cats. However, RHP Ryan Weiss (L, 0-1) settled into a groove after the first, retiring 12 of the next 14 batters while facing one over the minimum in that span.

Sugar Land generated a couple of scoring chances against RHP Spencer Bivens, including a rally in the fourth inning. CJ Alexander collected an opposite-field single but was tagged out in a run down between third and home on a Collin Price double in the ensuing at bat. Price advanced to third during the run down but was left stranded on a flyout.

Still trailing 2-0 heading to the sixth, the Space Cowboys rallied for their best scoring chance of the night. Shay Whitcomb singled with one out and stolen second to reach scoring position. Kellen Strahm then single to right and stole second, putting the potential tying run at second. However, RHP Jason Foley (W, 1-0) struck out back-to-back batters to leave both runners on, and the River Cats scored three in their half of the frame to open up a 5-0 lead. Sacramento would add another in the eighth, and the Space Cowboys were held to a single in their final three frames at the plate as they were shutout 6-0.

NOTABLE:

- INF/OF Cavan Biggio had his on-base streak snapped at 15 games after going 0-for-4 on Saturday night. In May, Biggio is still slashing .327/.464/.654/1.118 with two doubles, five home runs, 14 RBI, seven runs scored and 14 walks.

- RHP Ryan Weiss threw a season high 5.1 innings while striking out a season-high six batters in his start on Saturday night. Weiss generated nine swings-and-misses on 38 total swings, including four whiffs against his sweeper on nine total swings and four whiffs on his four-seam fastball on nine total swings.

- CJ Alexander reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. It was Alexander's team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the season.

- Saturday night was the third time this season Sugar Land has been shutout and the first time since April 7 vs. Tacoma.

Sugar Land concludes their six-game series and their 12-game road trip on Sunday afternoon in their finale against Sacramento. RHP Brandon McPherson is scheduled to make his second start for Sugar Land opposite LHP John Michael Bertrand for the River Cats for a 3:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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