Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/23 at Salt Lake

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/23 at Salt Lake

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at The Ballpark at America First Square - South Jordan, UT

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-4, 7.28) vs. Salt Lake RHP Caden Dana (1-2, 6.38)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Dropped 9-3 to the Salt Lake Bees on Friday night...Tacoma put up a pair of runs in the top of the first inning thanks to a Victor Labrada RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to Colin Davis to take a 2-0 lead...Salt Lake took the lead for good with eight runs in the bottom of the second inning...Alejo Lopez drove in Tacoma's other run with an RBI single in the fourth inning to make it 8-3...the Bees tacked on their final run in the fifth inning to win 9-3...Yosver Zulueta and Gunner Mayer put up zeroes in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

SEEING DOUBLES: OF Brennen Davis hit a double in the fifth inning on Friday, Tacoma's 16th consecutive game with a double, the second-longest streak in the PCL this season (trails: ABQ - 25G, March 27- April 25) and the longest active streak in the league...it's Tacoma's longest doubles streak since hitting one in 17 straight games from August 12-30, 2025...Tacoma's 96 doubles this season are the second-most in Triple-A, trailing Albuquerque's 100.

LOPEZ LOCKING IN: Over his last 10 games, INF Alejo Lopez has hit .357 (10x28) with three doubles and three RBI, while drawing four walks without a strikeout...Lopez has not struck out in his last 13 games, the longest streak in the minor leagues this season...it's the longest streak without a strikeout by a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas went 18 games without a strikeout from July 30-August 19, 2025...Lopez leads all Triple-A hitters (min. 50 PA) with a 2.67 BB/K ratio this season.

COLIN'S CRUSHING: OF Colin Davis went 1-for-3 on Friday night, extending his hitting streak to seven games...over his seven-game streak, Davis is hitting .481 (13x27) with four home runs and nine RBI...Davis has also scored a run in each of his last seven games, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter since Rhylan Thomas scored in seven straight from September 10-18, 2025...the last Rainiers hitter to score in eight straight games was Samad Taylor, who did so in 10 straight from August 28-September 7, 2025...on the road, Davis is hitting .381 (16x42) with a pair of doubles and two home runs.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer has been locked in to start the season, allowing one earned run over 14.2 innings...Mayer leads all PCL pitchers with at least 14 appearances this season with his 0.61 ERA, .104 batting average against, and five hits allowed..Mayer has relied on his fastball, throwing it 71% of the time, the second-highest rate that any PCL pitcher (min. 200 pitches) uses their fastball this season (Baseball Savant).

QUADRUPLE-DOUBLE: The Rainiers turned four doubles plays on Thursday night, the third time this season turning four double plays, the most in Triple-A...the Rainiers rank second in the league in fielding percentage at .982, tied for the sixth-best in Triple-A...since May 8, Tacoma has turned 17 double plays, the most in Triple-A.

RIVAS RETURNS TO RAINIERS: INF Leo Rivas was activated to the Rainiers roster on Thursday after he was optioned on May 18...Rivas played 38 games with Seattle to open the season, hitting .131 (13x99) with two doubles and a triple...in 66 games with Tacoma in 2025, Rivas hit .318 with eight doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 46 RBI...among PCL hitters with at least 250 PA in 2025, Rivas led the PCL with a 155 wRC+ and a 20.7 walk rate.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis connected on another double on Friday night, his 14th of the season and ninth in May, tied for the most in the league...since May 5, Davis is hitting .359 (23x64) with nine doubles, four homers and 15 RBI...in that time, Davis leads the PCL with nine doubles and 13 extra-base hits, ranking second with 42 total bases, 23 hits, sixth with a 1.149 OPS, seventh with a .688 SLG and ninth with a .461 OBP...Davis ranks fourth among PCL hitters (min. 150 PA) with a 49.5% hard hit rate (Baseball Savant).

RUSSELL UP THE RANKS: Wednesday's win was Tacoma's 268th of the John Russell Era, the sixth-most in franchise history...Tacoma's next win will Russell's 269th, matching Whitey Lockman, who managed the Tacoma Cubs from 1967-70, for the fifth-most in franchise history...next on the list is Pat Listach who won 281 games with the Rainiers from 2015-18...since Russell took the reigns for Tacoma in 2023, Tacoma's 268 wins are the fourth-most in Triple-A.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners blanked the Royals for a 2-0 victory on Friday at Kauffman Stadium...Mitch Garver drove in both Mariners runs with a two-run home run in the seventh inning...Logan Gilbert fired 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, striking out six...Eduard Bazardo, Matt Brash and Andres Muñoz kept Kansas City off the board for the final 3.1 innings in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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