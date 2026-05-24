Wynns' Saturday Walk-off Single Ends Star Wars Night with a Bang

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Austin Wynns was the Saturday hero on Star Wars Night, providing a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give Salt Lake a 6-5 victory over Tacoma. The Force was strong with the Bees, sending 7,720 fans home happy, the largest crowd of the season and fourth largest in ballpark history.

Salt Lake 6, Tacoma 5 (Final/10)

WP: Joey Lucchesi (1-1)

LP: Domingo González (0-1)

Key Performers

Austin Wynns: 2-5, Walk-Off Single, RBI, K

Nick Madrigal: 3-5, HR, 3 RBI, R, K

Christian Moore: 2-4, R, 2B, 2 R, RBI, K

Game Summary

Caden Dana faced the minimum to start Star Wars Night. After a shortened outing in his last start, the righty worked through a leadoff walk by picking off the runner trying for second, a strikeout, and a ground ball to second.

Christian Moore led the home half of the first off with a base hit up the middle. After a sac-bunt by Nelson Rada, Nick Madrigal cashed in the first run of the game. The utilityman drilled a ground ball into center that put the Bees ahead.

Both pitching staffs worked zeroes from the second to fourth innings. Salt Lake worked a scoreless top of the fifth before Madrigal extended the lead to three with his second homer of the year in the sixth. It was Madrigal's second hit of the game as he watched it sail 387 feet over the left field wall.

In the seventh inning, Tacoma worked some one-out production, pulling within a single run after a pair of RBI knocks-a single and a double-courtesy of a three-hit, one-walk frame.

The Rainiers then took advantage of a defensive miscue in the eighth to pull even. Following a groundout, Colin Davis gave the visitors their first lead by threading an RBI single through the five-hole. Tacoma padded that advantage following a wild pitch, using another RBI single to move ahead by two runs entering the home half of the eighth.

Arol Vera sparked the ninth inning rally for Salt Lake with a leadoff triple before Moore brought him home with a sacrifice fly to trim the deficit to one. Madrigal lined a single to left-center reaching for the third time on the night and was replaced by pinch-runner Bryce Teodosio.

Denzer Guzman followed with a single through the right side to move Teodosio into scoring position, setting the stage for Trey Mancini. The veteran ripped a single through the left side, allowing Teodosio to score the tying run and force extra innings.

Salt Lake turned to Joey Lucchesi in the 10th, and the left-hander delivered. With the automatic runner at second, Lucchesi worked around a leadoff walk by inducing a force out before striking out Victor Labrada and Davis to strand two runners and keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the 10th, the Bees wasted little time finishing the comeback. Yolmer Sánchez and Zach Humphreys were retired to begin the inning before Austin Wynns lined a single up the middle to score Mancini from second, sealing Salt Lake's 6-5 walk-off victory.

Game Notes

Salt Lake won their third straight game tonight, securing their second straight series victory. The Bees have also collected wins in eight of their last 11 games, all at home. Salt Lake moved to 3-1 in extra inning contests this season. The Bees are one game below .500 (24-25), their best record since being 0-1 to start the season. A win in the series finale against Tacoma would put Salt Lake at even .500 for the first time since April 17, 2025 at Sacramento when they were 9-9.

Salt Lake walked it off for the third year in a row on May 23 and collected their second straight Saturday night walk off victory to clinch a series win. It marked the fifth walk off of the season for the Bees improving to 3-1 in extra inning games.

The Bees' victory tonight came in front of 7,720 fans, a certified sellout crowd at The Ballpark at America First Square. It is the fourth largest attendance in the venue's short history and sits narrowly ahead of a 7,679 crowd that saw a walk-off win on July 4, 2025, also against Tacoma.

To lead off the game for Salt Lake, Christian Moore extended his on-base streak to 10 games with a single up the middle. Tonight's third baseman has hits in nine of his last 10 games. It was his sixth hit of the series. A double in the fifth by Moore made it two multi-hit efforts in his last three games. It was his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

With a first-inning RBI single, Nick Madrigal pushed his on-base streak to 19 games, marking the longest such run for any Salt Lake player this year. Now having recorded a hit in six consecutive contests, the utilityman produced one of the Bees' three singles during the opening frame. The base hit drove in his 20th run of the campaign, continuing a productive stretch where he has tallied an RBI in three of his four appearances this series. In the fifth, Madrigal sent his second longball out of the park, plating Christian Moore from third. The shot sailed 387 feet over the left field wall.

In an action packed first inning by the home squad, Denzer Guzman dropped a single in between the right and centerfielders. He has hits in 15 of his last 16 games. While on base he stole his sixth base of the year. With the swipe he is in sole possession of second place in the steals category for the Bees. Saturday was Guzman's fourth multi-hit game of the series as he is batting .409 (9-for-22) this week with two home runs, two doubles and seven RBI.

Caden Dana recorded three strikeouts over three innings of work holding the Rainiers without a hit or run scored.

Right-hander Justin Dunn delivered his second consecutive outing without allowing a run. After taking over for Dana in the fourth inning, he surrendered just one hit across two frames while striking out one batter on 49 pitches. This performance marks Dunn's first instance of recording back-to-back scoreless appearances since the summer of 2021, specifically on June 17 and September 16 of that year. Dunn also tallied his longest scoreless outing at any level, since a six-inning shutout start on April 18, 2025 vs. Nashville with Triple-A Charlotte.

Trey Mancini came through in the clutch, tying the game with a two-out single that brought home Bryce Teodosio from second to send the game to extra innings. Mancini went 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored giving him hits in four straight games, a run scored in three consecutive and six RBI over his last three games.

Austin Wynns gathered his first hit of the series, singling in the sixth inning. The single was Wynns' first hit since his first game as a Bee on 5/16 against El Paso after signing with the Angels. Wynns followed with a walk off single in the 10th marking his fourth career Triple-A walk off.

Arol Vera sparked a dramatic ninth inning by launching an opposite-field triple into the left-field corner to start the frame. Appearing in his first career Triple-A game, the hit marked his first knock at this level and his first triple since July 10, 2025, when he played for Rocket City. Vera eventually came around to score his first Triple-A run, initiating a high-stakes conclusion to the game. It is the second time in 2026 that a Bees player making their Triple-A debut has recorded a triple for their first hit at the level, joining Alberto Rios on Saturday, May 9 at Oklahoma City.

In his first win as a Bee, Joey Lucchesi guided Salt Lake to their fifth walk-off victory of the year. With a scoreless top half of the 10th, the southpaw gathered his 20th strikeout of the season.

Up Next

The dogs will be out for Bark in the Park to conclude a 12-game homestand on Sunday afternoon. First pitch in the finale between Salt Lake and Tacoma is set for 2:05 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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