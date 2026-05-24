Round Rock Comes Back Late to Win Saturday

Published on May 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas led 5-1 in the fourth inning Saturday night but lost to the Round Rock Express 7-5. The Express scored three times in the ninth to overcome a 5-4 deficit. It was the third time this season that El Paso entered the ninth inning with a lead and lost the game.

All five El Paso runs came in the bottom of the third. Nick Solak hit a three-run home run, his second homer in as many games. Will Wagner hit a solo home run as part of a 2-for-4 night, his second straight multi-hit game. Carlos Rodríguez added an RBI double in the rally.

Round Rock first baseman Nick Pratto went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and was a double shy of a cycle. The Express have won three of the first five games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 7, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (05/23/2026)

Team Records: Round Rock (19-31), El Paso (23-27)

Next Game: Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Trey Supak (1-2, 4.25) vs. El Paso LHP JP Sears (3-1, 5.59). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 23, 2026

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