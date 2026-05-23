Fitterer Pitches Well in Chihuahuas' Friday Win

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso starter Evan Fitterer pitched 5.1 shutout innings in the Chihuahuas' 14-3 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Jase Bowen, Anthony Vilar, Nate Mondou and Nick Solak all homered for the Chihuahuas, whose four home runs were one shy of the team single-game high in 2026. Bowen's 12 home runs are tied with three other players for the Pacific Coast League lead.

Marcos Castañon and Will Wagner had three hits each for El Paso. Wagner overturned a strike to a ball with El Paso's second successful check swing challenge since the rule was instituted in early May. Garrett Hawkins pitched 1.2 scoreless relief innings for El Paso. Fitterer's ERA is 2.09 in 38.2 innings this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 3, Chihuahuas 14 Final Score (05/22/2026)

Team Records: Round Rock (18-31), El Paso (23-26)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso LHP Marco Gonzales (1-3, 9.95). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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