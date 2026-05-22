Comets Pitching Shuts down Reno

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Jack Suwinski and Alex Freeland homered as part of a seven-run inning for the Oklahoma City Comets and Comets pitchers retired 21 straight batters during an 8-0 shutout win against the Reno Aces Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets (27-20) jumped out to an early lead on their way to a seventh consecutive win on a RBI single by Ryan Ward in the third inning. Oklahoma City went on to score seven runs in the sixth inning. Suwinski connected on a two-run homer as six straight Comets reached base with one out, including back-to-back RBI singles by Eliezer Alfonzo and Zach Ehrhard. Later with two outs in the inning, Freeland hit a three-run homer for an eight-run advantage. Four Comets pitchers combined to shut out the Aces (22-26), retiring 21 consecutive batters during a stretch from the second through ninth innings with starting pitcher River Ryan (1-0) recording 5.0 scoreless innings in the win.

Of Note: -The Comets extended their winning streak to seven games for the team's longest winning streak since Oklahoma City won 10 consecutive games May 9-19, 2023...Oklahoma City owns a league-best 14-4 record since April 30.

-Comets starting pitcher River Ryan tossed a season-high 5.0 scoreless innings, limiting the Aces to two hits and racking up seven strikeouts with one hit batter. He retired the final 11 Aces batters he faced and threw 62 pitches (43 strikes).

-Four Comets pitchers combined for Oklahoma City's second shutout victory of the season and first since a 1-0 shutout win against Round Rock, also at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Comets pitchers allowed a season-low two hits and retired 21 straight Aces batters between the second and ninth innings...OKC limited the Aces to one walk, equaling the team's season-low mark for the fourth time this season and third time in the last four games...OKC pitchers recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts in the win and reached double-digit K's for the 15th time in the last 21 games.

-The Comets scored six or more runs in a seventh straight game and for the 15th time in the last 17 games...OKC scored seven runs in the sixth inning, marking the 12th time in the last 15 games the team recorded an inning of four-plus runs.

-Jack Suwinski hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season, his fifth homer of the month of May and fourth homer in the last nine games...Suwinski went 2-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBI...He recorded his fifth multi-RBI game in the last six games and has 13 RBI during the stretch.

-Alex Freeland hit a three-run homer and drew a walk as he now has 13 hits and 16 RBI over his last seven games, including four home runs.

-James Tibbs III went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Over his last seven games, Tibbs is 12-for-26 (.462).

-The game started after a 31-minute delay due to inclement weather in the area.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Aces at 7:05 p.m. Friday for the start of Y2K Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with postgame fireworks presented by Air Comfort Solutions. Enjoy nostalgia from the turn of the century during this throwback weekend dedicated to the early 2000s. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.