Kerry's Quality Start, Mancini Grand Slam Powers Bees to Thursday Night Victory

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - A dominant 6.1 inning start from Brett Kerry and a grand slam by Trey Mancini surged the Bees to a 8-3 win on Thursday night. Kerry put his pitching talents on full display, taking home the top prize in Talent Show Night at The Ballpark.

Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 3

WP: Brett Kerry (2-3)

LP: Randy Dobnak (3-4)

Key Performers

Brett Kerry: W, 6.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R/2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Trey Mancini: 1-4, R, HR (GS), 4 RBI

Christian Moore: 2-2, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Game Summary

Brett Kerry set down the Rainiers in order to begin his outing. The Salt Lake starter continued to shine and allowed one baserunner, a Victor Labrada double, across the first three innings.

Christian Moore capped a string of three straight singles in the third with a run-scoring knock and put the Bees in front at 1-0.

Kerry kept dealing, getting help from his defense with a double play that completed five shutout frames.

Salt Lake's bats woke up in the fifth, generating six runs of offense with two outs. Denzer Guzman shot a 100.8 mph sinker into center bringing home two runs and extending the Bees' lead to 3-0. A walk loaded the bases for Trey Mancini. Following a pitching change, the first baseman had the biggest swing of the night, depositing a grand slam 404 feet into the left center seats to balloon the advantage to 7-0.

Kerry tallied another zero in the sixth and trotted out for the seventh. The righty notched his sixth punchout of the night, before giving up a two-run homer that cut the lead to 7-2. Kerry's brilliant outing came to an end but resulted in his first quality start of 2026 and 13th as a Bee. Jared Southard avoided additional damage, getting a punchout to end the frame.

The Bees brought some insurance across in the seventh on Donovan Walton's sacrifice fly, his 17th RBI earned in the month of May.

Southard struck out the side in the eighth, prior to giving way to Joey Lucchesi. Colin Davis posted Tacoma's third run of the game in the ninth on his second longball of the night. Lucchesi recorded the final two outs of the ballgame, closing out Thursday's contest.

Game Notes

Salt Lake is 6-3 in the season-long 12-game homestand and took a 2-1 series lead over Tacoma. The Bees moved to an even 3-3 on Thursdays and secured their second win at home on the day of the week. Tonight's win also marked the first win in the cream jerseys in two tries.

All nine Salt Lake hitters reached base safely, with Trey Mancini's fifth inning grand slam completing the feat. The first three Bees in the lineup tallied multi-hit performances in tonight's win. They combined for six knocks, all singles, three RBI and four runs.

Clean defense continued for Salt Lake, recording their third straight game without an error. It is tied for the longest streak of the year, while the Bees defense has racked up a streak of 29 consecutive innings with zero miscues.

Nick Madrigal extended his current on-base streak to 17 games, and holds the fourth longest active on-base streak in the PCL. This stretch is Madrigal's second longest at any level in his career, only trailing a 23-game streak in 2019 at Triple-A Charlotte (Chicago White Sox).

With a first inning walk, Christian Moore extended his on-base streak to eight games. The free pass was his 31st of the campaign, tied for fourth in the PCL. He brought in the game's first run on a lined RBI single into center, his 19th RBI of the season.

Donovan Walton moved his on-base streak to eight games with a three-walk effort. Across the eight games, the utilityman has 10 walks and has a 1.008 OPS and .486 OBP. He also collected a RBI tonight, his 17th in the month of May, tied for fifth among PCL this month. Walton recorded his third professional game in which he made multiple plate appearances, but failed to record an at-bat (0-for-0: three walks, sacrifice fly).

Yolmer Sánchez worked his on-base streak up to 10 games with a third inning single into centerfield. It was his 17th hit in the month of May as he holds a .378 batting average in the month.

On a strikeout in the fifth inning, Brett Kerry reached 200 punchouts at the Triple-A level. The righty hit the milestone in his 51st game and 43rd start in AAA. He sits in 11th place on the franchise leaderboard in strikeouts, trailing Joe Saunders who has 210. Kerry finished with 6.1 innings of two-run ball, tallying his first Triple-A quality start in 2026 and 13th with Salt Lake. The righty punched out six, his second Triple-A outing of the season with at least half a dozen strikeouts (April 10 at Reno).

Trey Mancini broke the game open with a grand slam in the fifth inning capping off a six-run frame. The grand slam was Mancini's third of his Triple-A career, both previously coming in 2025 with Reno against Sacramento (4/29) and Sugar Land (5/13). It marked the fourth grand slam of his professional career including his recent three and his first ever with the Houston Astros on August 5, 2022 at Cleveland. After zero grand slams in the first 38 games, Salt Lake has two over their last nine contests courtesy of Donovan Walton (May 15 vs. El Paso) and Mancini tonight.

Nelson Rada recorded his 12th multi-hit game of the year with a pair of singles in tonight's game. The speedy outfielder scored in the fifth making it four of his last five games where he's touched home.

After Kerry's 6.1 inning output, Jared Southard spun his third straight scoreless outing. The righty struck out four in 1.2 innings while walking one. He now has scoreless outings in six of his last seven appearances.

Despite rolling into two double plays in his first two at-bats, Denzer Guzman ended tonight's game with a pair of knocks. The shortstop plated two runs and scored once to round out his efforts. Guzman has a PCL-leading 27 hits in May with 22 runs batted in, batting .380 in the month of May.

Bryce Teodosio swiped his third bag in his fifth game as a Bee, taking third base in the fifth. The stolen base came after the outfielder notched his fifth hit this year, a swinging bunt that he beat out.

With seven runners caught stealing this year, Omar Martinez continues to lead Salt Lake's catchers and is tied for third in the PCL. He has tallied six more than Sebastian Rivero, who previously recorded the Bees only one before joining the Angels. Following his successful throw to second tonight, Martinez's fielding percentage rose to .971.

Up Next

Getcha' head in the game for Friday's Wildcats Night, as the series between Tacoma and Salt Lake rolls into the weekend with game four's first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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