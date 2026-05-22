Fifth Inning Stings Rainiers in 8-3 Loss to Bees

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-25) dropped game three of the six-game set to the Salt Lake Bees (22-25) by a score of 8-3 on Thursday night. Colin Davis drove in all three of Tacoma's runs with two home runs, marking a career-high for the Georgia native. Cole Wilcox tossed his sixth consecutive scoreless outing, striking out one in 1.0 inning of relief.

Salt Lake got the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning. Yolmer Sánchez lined a leadoff single into left field and advanced to third when Nelson Rada punched a single into right-center field. After Rada was picked off, Christian Moore laced a single into center field, plating Sánchez and giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake extended their lead in the fifth inning, driving in six runs. With one out, Bryce Teodosio beat out an infield single and moved up to second two batters later when Rada beat out an infield single of his own. After Moore worked a walk to load the bases, Denzer Guzman lined a single into shallow center field. Moore trotted to second while Teodosio and Rada scored without a throw, making it 3-0. Then, Donovan Walton worked a walk to load the bases again for the Bees. Trey Mancini (3) deposited a grand slam over the left-center field wall, extending the Salt Lake lead to seven.

Tacoma got on the board in the top of the seventh inning. Brennen Davis worked a leadoff walk and two batters later, Colin Davis (3) tattooed a two-run blast onto the lawn in right-center field, bringing the Rainiers within five, 7-2.

The Bees answered in the bottom of the seventh inning. Moore pulled a single into left field and hustled to third when Guzman dropped his second single of the game into left-center field. Then, Walton brought home Moore with a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 8-2.

Tacoma entered the ninth inning chasing six runs to stay alive. Colin Davis (4) crushed his second home run of the night with one down to cut down the Rainiers' deficit to five. That was all Tacoma could muster as Salt Lake secured an 8-3 victory Thursday.

Tacoma looks to even the series Friday night as RHP Gabe Mosser will make his ninth start of the season. First pitch set for 5:35 pm (PT).

POSTGAME NOTES:

LHP Robinson Ortiz turned in his third consecutive perfect outing, not allowing a baserunner over 1.0 inning of work while striking out one...his 1.59 ERA is tied for the sixth-best among all Triple-A relievers who have made 16 or more appearances this season...Ortiz has not allowed a run in 14 of his 16 games this season.

OF Colin Davis connected with a career-high two home runs Thursday night, driving in all three of Tacoma's runs...he finished 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, a walk, and two runs scored...since the start of the series, he is 9-for-12 with two home runs, four RBI and two walks...extended his hitting streak to six games and has now recorded two or more hits in three straight games...since his hitting streak started in May 14, he is hitting .500 (12x24)

RHP Cole Wilcox turned in his sixth straight scoreless appearance Thursday, striking out one in 1.0 inning of relief...six straight scoreless outings is tied for the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL...since making his Rainiers debut on May 7, Wilcox's 11 strikeouts are the most among all Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run over that span.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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