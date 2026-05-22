Isotopes Fall to Aviators, 12-1

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, LV - Las Vegas' Kade Morris tossed 6.0 shutout innings while the Isotopes went 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base as the Aviators claimed a 12-1 triumph Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - Sterlin Thompson went 1-for-4 to extend his hit streak to 15 games, tied for the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB. During the stretch, he is slashing .423/.571/.654 with three doubles, three homers and 17 RBI.

-Also extended his on-base streak to 22 contests, sixth-longest active streak in Triple-A. Compiled a .395/.549/.592 slash line with three doubles, four homers, 23 RBI and 21 walks.

-Cole Carrigg tallied two singles, his team-leading 19th multi-hit game of the season (last: May 14 vs. Oklahoma City, two hits). Has a hit in 25 of his last 26 games, slashing .406/.462/.613 with seven doubles, three triples, three homers and 24 RBI. Three of his seven caught stealing on the year have occurred in the last six games. Is hitting .380 in 16 May games (27x71) with six doubles, two triples and three homers.

-Vimael Machin went 2-for-4 with his sixth homer of the year. Four of his six dingers in 2026 have come in his last 10 contests. Recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season, third-most on the club.

-Charlie Condon collected a double in four at-bats, his third two-bagger in the last three contests (eight in 2026).

-Albuquerque has lost six of its last seven games after winning 10 of 11. During the stretch, the club has been outscored 92-36.

-The Isotopes have permitted 33 runs over the first three games of the series with 23 of the tallies coming with two outs.

-The Isotopes are 9-24 in Las Vegas since 2021.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark. Albuquerque has not announced a starter while Las Vegas is slated to start Mason Barnett.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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