SAC Postgame Notes 5.21 vs. SUG

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sugar Land (20-28) 2 @ Sacramento (28-18) 8

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game 8-1, giving them a seven-game win streak for the second time this season (also, April 4 (2)-15) and securing at least a split on the series...they are now 15-7 at home, 19-14 in night games, and 6-9 when their opponent scores first.

Blade Tidwell was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed one run on four hits (1 HR) with two walks and a season-high eight strikeouts...eight fanned batters was his most since August 5, 2025...he struck out eight-or-more batters in four games last season.

Trent Harris earned his first win of the season and first since August 3, 2025 at Albuquerque...threw 1.2 hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out two batters.

Christian Koss (2-for-4) recorded his first home run of the season and first since August 5, 2025...the two-run shot traveled 381 feet, the sixth-longest (recorded) home run of his career...also marked his first multi-hit game of the season.

Grant McCray went 2-for-3, the 10th multi-hit game of his career...knocked two doubles, his second multi-extra-base hit (also, April 1, two doubles)...he is batting .500 (4-for-8) with three doubles, one RBI, five walks, a .714 on-base percentage and a 1.589 OPS this series.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with a double, his sixth multi-hit game of the season and first time with back-to-back multi-hit games at the Triple-A level...he is batting .346 (9-for-26) with four doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, one stolen base, a .731 slugging percentage and a 1.169 OPS in seven games with the River Cats this season.

SPACE COWBOYS NOTES

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys lost tonight's game, 1-8, and have a four-game losing streak for the third time this season...they are now 11-16 on the road, 12-22 in night games, 12-11 when scoring first, and 13-18 vs. right-handed starters.

Ethan Pecko was the starter and was dealt his second loss of the season...allowed a season-high six runs on a season-high seven hits (1 HR) with two walks and five strikeouts in a season-high 4.0 innings of work.

CJ Alexander (1-for-4) knocked his team-leading 11th home run of the season, a 411-foot solo shot to right center field...11 homers also ties him for second-most in the PCL and seventh-most in Triple-A.

Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-4, his 13th multi-hit game of the season and first back-to-back multi-hit games since April 18-19...he is batting .250 (13-for-52) with one double, one home run, four RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and a .595 OPS in 13 games since April 26.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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