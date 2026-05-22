Express Earn 5-4 Win in Extras

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The E-Train took an early 2-0 lead in the first with an RBI single from 3B Diego Castillo and an RBI double by RF Aaron Zavala on the next pitch.

El Paso answered with a run in the bottom of the frame. LF Samad Taylor led off with a single and later scored on a CF Jase Bowen groundout.

Round Rock plated two more in the fourth. Zavala tallied another double and came home on C Cooper Johnson's single. A wild pitch by reliever El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie would later allow Johnson to score for a 4-1 Express advantage.

The Chihuahuas loaded the bases in the fifth and scored their second run on a wild pitch by Round Rock RHP David Davalillo. El Paso trailed 4-2 after five complete.

El Paso evened the score at four with an RBI single from 1B Marcos Castañon and a sacrifice fly by DH Pablo Reyes.

Both clubs were held scoreless through the ninth inning, sending it to extras.

In the 10th, Castillo began the inning on second and CF Gilberto Celestino got aboard with a base hit. With Zavala at the plate, Celestino took off for second and Castillo stole home for a 5-4 edge.

Round Rock RHP Emiliano Teodo retired the side in order in the bottom of the 10th, giving the Express a 5-4 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have won back-to-back games for the 6th time this season...are now 12 G below .500...have won 5 of their last 11 G...are 3-2 in extra-inning games.

RHP DAVID DAVALILLO: (ND, 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 88 pitches, 47 strikes) made his second Triple-A start after making his debut vs Sacramento on May 15...issued a walk in 4 of 5 frames...tossed a perfect 1-2-3 4th inning...has now walked 5 batters in each of his first two starts with the Express and third time in his career...threw first-pitch strikes to 10/23 (43%) batters faced.

SS CAM CAULEY: went 1-for-5 on Thursday night with a pair of stolen bases and 3 strikeouts...stole multiple bases for the second time this season...ranks third among PCL base-stealers with 16...is slashing .500/.577/.955/1.532 with 2 HR, 3B, 2 2B, 8 RBI, 10 R, 3 BB, 3 SO and 6 SB in his last 5 G.

RHP ALEXIS DIAZ: issued a walk and recorded a strikeout in 1.0 inning of work...his .133 opposing batting average leads all PCL pitchers (min. 75 PA)...has not allowed a run in 4 straight appearances (4.0 IP)...given up 3 H across 7 appearances (7.0 IP) in May.

NOTES: The Express tallied a season-high 5 stolen bases, their most since stealing 5 on 8/27/25 vs Salt Lake...rank 2nd in the PCL with 66 SB...recorded 10+ hits for the 14th time, 9 of which have been on the road...are 6-3 on the road and 9-5 overall with 10+ hits.

NEXT GAME: Friday, May 22 at El Paso FIRST PITCH: 7:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Southwest University Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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