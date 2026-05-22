OKC Comets Game Notes - May 22, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (22-26) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (27-20)

Game #48 of 150/First Half #48 of 75/Home #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-LHP Kohl Drake (1-3, 8.31) vs. OKC-LHP Charlie Barnes (NR, -.--)

Friday, May 22, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have won a season-best seven consecutive games and sit a season-high seven games above .500 as they continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have a 3-0 lead in the six-game series against the Aces and look to win the first four games of a series for the first time since April 1-4, 2025 against El Paso. A win tonight would also secure a fourth straight series victory for the Comets...Tonight opens Y2K Weekend at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with postgame fireworks presented by Air Comfort Solutions.

Last Game: Jack Suwinski and Alex Freeland homered as part of a seven-run sixth inning and Comets pitchers retired 21 straight batters at one point during an 8-0 shutout win against the Reno Aces Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets jumped out to the lead on a RBI single by Ryan Ward in the third inning. Oklahoma City then went on to score seven runs in the sixth inning. Suwinski connected on a two-run homer as six straight Comets reached base with one out, including back-to-back RBI singles by Eliezer Alfonzo and Zach Ehrhard. Later with two outs in the inning, Freeland hit a three-run homer for an eight-run advantage. Four Comets pitchers combined to shut out the Aces, retiring 21 consecutive batters during a stretch from the second through ninth innings, and 23 of the Aces' final 24 batters. Starting pitcher River Ryan took down the first five innings before Jerming Rosario, Ronan Kopp and Griff McGarry finished OKC's second shutout of the season.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Charlie Barnes is slated to make his Oklahoma City debut tonight...He rejoins the Comets' roster after a stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers during which he pitched in two games out of the bullpen, tossing a combined 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, one walk and one strikeout while pitching on consecutive nights against the LA Angels...The lefty joined the Dodgers after being claimed off waivers from Chicago (NL) May 9. He was initially optioned to OKC, but did not appear in a game before he was recalled by LAD...Barnes appeared in seven games (four starts) with Triple-A Iowa and made one MLB appearance for the Cubs, marking his first big league appearance since 2021 with Minnesota...Barnes split last season between the KBO's Lotte Giants and Triple-A Louisville (CIN). Before returning to the U.S. in the middle of last season, Barnes spent all of 2022-24 in Korea with Lotte...Barnes was originally drafted by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

Against the Aces: 2026: 3-0 2025: 7-5 All-time: 57-44 At OKC: 35-22

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams during the first half...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games on the road in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record)...With three wins to start the current series, the Comets are 9-2 over their last 11 games against the Aces going back to last season, including five straight home meetings.

Liftoff: The Comets have set their longest winning streak of the season at seven games as well as the team's longest winning streak since putting together 10 straight wins May 9-19, 2023. Since that 10-game win streak, OKC had recorded seven different six-game winning streaks across the 2023-25 seasons but had fallen short of making it seven straight wins until last night...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and compiled a league-best 14-4 record since April 30...The Comets have a 3-0 series lead for the first time since July 22-24, 2025 in Reno. The last time OKC won the first four games of a series was April 1-4, 2025 against El Paso...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16 and now sit a season-best seven games above .500 at 27-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 27 wins rank second-most in the league and team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings with just over one month remaining in the first half of the season.

Streak Supremacy: During the current winning streak, the Comets have yet to trail at any point and have led after 52 of 63 innings. In three of the seven games, OKC took the lead in the first inning and led the rest of the game...The Comets have outscored their opponents, 79-28, during the streak, including by a 67-18 margin over the last six games. Among those last six games, the Comets have won by at least eight runs four times.

Zero Hour: Four Comets pitchers combined for Oklahoma City's second shutout victory of the season and first since a 1-0 win against Round Rock April 10, also at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Comets starting pitcher River Ryan tossed a season-high 5.0 innings, limiting the Aces to two hits and racking up seven strikeouts with one hit batter. He retired the final 11 batters he faced and threw 62 pitches (43 strikes)...The Comets allowed a season-low two hits overall and retired 21 straight Aces batters between the second and ninth innings. The last time OKC held an opponent to two hits was Sept. 7, 2025 in Sugar Land, but the last time OKC gave up only two hits without any extra-base hits was May 8, 2025 against Albuquerque...OKC limited the Aces to one walk, equaling the team's season-low mark for the fourth time this season and third time in the last four games...OKC pitchers recorded a season-high 14 strikeouts in the win and reached double digits for the 15th time in the last 21 games (207 K).

Starting Gun: Over the last three games, the starting pitcher trio of Cole Irvin, Christian Romero and River Ryan combined to allow one run and 11 hits across 16.0 innings, holding the Aces 11-for-58 (.190) with 20 strikeouts against two walks.

Unleashed: The Comets have scored six or more runs in seven straight games and in 15 of their first 17 games of May. OKC's 146 runs scored in May are most among Triple-A teams despite the Comets playing one less game than most teams after having their game May 10 canceled due to inclement weather...During the team's seven-game winning streak, OKC has scored 79 runs on 92 hits, including four games scoring 10 or more runs. The team is batting .347 (92-for-265) with 37 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs, and is batting .380 (38-for-100) with RISP. With two outs, the Comets are 45-for-103 (.437) and have scored 47 runs, including four last night...OKC scored seven runs in the sixth inning last night, as the Comets have scored at least four runs in one inning in 12 of the last 15 games.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski hit his team-leading 12th home run of the season Thursday for his fifth homer in May, fourth homer in the last nine games and third homer in the last six games. He is in a three-way tie for the league lead in home runs with Las Vegas's Henry Bolte and Tacoma's Patrick Wisdom...Suwinski went 2-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBI last night and paces OKC with 23 hits and 23 RBI in May...He recorded his fifth multi-RBI game in the last six games and has 13 RBI during the stretch...He has scored a run in six straight games to match his season-best streak and is one game shy of Noah Miller and James Tibbs III's season-best marks of scoring a run in seven consecutive games.

The Third Degree: Over the last seven games, James Tibbs III is 12-for-26 (.462) with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 12 runs and 11 walks. He has reached base in 23 of his last 37 plate appearances...Tibbs leads the PCL with 28 extra-base hits, 109 total bases, 48 runs scored, 35 walks and his 15 doubles are tied for most in the PCL.

Around the Horn: Reigning PCL Player of the Week Alex Freeland hit a three-run homer and drew a walk Thursday as he now has 13 hits and 16 RBI over his last seven games, including four home runs...Ryan Ward has 456 career hits with OKC is now six hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown era record of 462 career hits...Tyler Fitzgerald owns the team's longest active hitting streak at nine games, going 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI...Ryan Fitzgerald picked up a double, walk and run last night and has now hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games. Fitzgerald's 64 hits are second-most in the Minors while his 38 RBI are fourth-most in the PCL.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 22, 2026

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