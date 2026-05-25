Two Big Hits Propel Comets to Series Win

Published on May 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets held on to secure a series victory with a 5-3 win over the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. A three-run homer from Tyler Fitzgerald in the first inning allowed Oklahoma City (28-22) to jump out to an early lead. Reno put together three consecutive two-out, two-strike singles in the third inning capped by Tyler Locklear's RBI knock to cut the Comets' lead to 3-1. The Aces (24-27) made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly from Luken Baker in the fifth inning. The Comets were held without another hit until the seventh inning and later that inning Chuckie Robinson drove in a pair of runs on a single down the right-field line. Reno rallied in the ninth inning, loading the bases with two away. After a wild pitch plated a run, Comets pitcher Griff McGarry struck out Locklear looking on a full count to hold the win.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City won a fourth consecutive series, defeating Reno in four of six games between the teams...After back-to-back losses, the Comets improved to 8-2 over the last 10 games.

-Oklahoma City matched its season-low mark of three hits for the fourth time this season. Sunday was the second time this season the Comets won despite producing three hits after doing so in their 1-0 win April 10 vs. Round Rock.

-Tyler Fitzgerald hit a three-run homer to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. During the stretch, he is 17-for-44 with five home runs, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored. He's matched Ryan Fitzgerald's team-high 12-game hitting streak from May 1-17. Fitzgerald also tied his career-best hitting streak after he put together a 12-game streak from July 6-28, 2024 with San Francisco.

-Oklahoma City pitchers finished with 11 strikeouts, producing their fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the series. The Comets struck out at least nine batters in all six games against the Aces, finishing with 63 punchouts...OKC also limited the Aces to three runs, marking the fourth time this series the Comets held Reno to three runs or less.

-Chuckie Robinson drove in a pair of runs as part of a 1-for-3 day. The catcher now has nine RBI over his last four games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald and Zach Ehrhard extended their respective on-base streaks. Fitzgerald doubled in the seventh inning to stretch his streak to 17 games, putting him two away from matching Noah Miller for the longest streak by a Comet this season. Ehrhard drew a second-inning walk to improve his streak to 16 games.

Next Up: The Comets travel to Sugar Land to open a six-game road series against the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 24, 2026

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